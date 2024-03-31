Luca Brecel and Reanne Evans motor to doubles victory in Manchester

Brecel made two half centuries in the opening frame, despite only arriving shortly before play was due to get under way.

“I parked my car in the wrong place and it got taken away so I had to go and get it just before the final,” world champion Brecel explained. “Luckily I made it in time.

“I’m really happy to win. I was already feeling better in my game the last few months and this title helps as well before going to Sheffield.”

Brecel will get the defence of his world title under way at the Crucible on April 20.