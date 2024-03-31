Sporting Life
More pain for Luca Brecel
Luca Brecel

Luca Brecel and Reanne Evans motor to doubles victory in Manchester

By Sporting Life
22:22 · SUN March 31, 2024

Luca Brecel and Reanne Evans beat Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna 4-2 to win the World Mixed Doubles title in Manchester.

Brecel made two half centuries in the opening frame, despite only arriving shortly before play was due to get under way.

“I parked my car in the wrong place and it got taken away so I had to go and get it just before the final,” world champion Brecel explained. “Luckily I made it in time.

“I’m really happy to win. I was already feeling better in my game the last few months and this title helps as well before going to Sheffield.”

Brecel will get the defence of his world title under way at the Crucible on April 20.

