Judd Trump gets better of Shaun Murphy to reach Champion of Champions semi-final

Judd Trump defeated Shaun Murphy to reach the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions in Bolton.
A quality contest saw Trump fight back from 3-1 down to claim a 6-4 victory and set up a last-four meeting with Barry Hawkins.
Murphy made the perfect start with a century break in the opening frame and hit three more half centuries in the next three frames.
But it was Trump who moved to the brink of victory by claiming four frames in a row.
Trump reeled off breaks 84, 54 and 56 to lead 4-3, before landing a hammer blow on Murphy when claiming the eighth frame from 67-1 behind, getting the snookers he needed to move within a frame of the semi-finals.
Murphy stopped the rot to close the gap to 5-4 but Trump finished the contest in style with a 107 break.