Judd Trump commits future to World Snooker Tour amid offer from rival circuit

“I need something with history and heritage. I need something to play for. I don’t think I would really get out of bed for an exhibition series.”

“If they try to contact me or my brother I just tell them to go away. I’m very happy where I am, with the tournaments I play in.

“A few people have tried to contact me and I just couldn’t be bothered,” said Trump.

Trump says he has no interest in the prospective LIV-style breakaway, which is understood to emanate from the Far East and requires a commitment to play in eight regular events plus a grand final in exchange for a six-figure sign-on fee.

Trump: "I need to play in events with history and heritage, I want the biggest challenges." #CazooWorldChampionship | @CazooHelp | @juddtrump pic.twitter.com/aGxc9D5ClG

Ronnie O’Sullivan has already effectively ruled himself out of any parallel tour by signing a deal to play in World Snooker Tour events in Saudi Arabia for the next three years.

Although the WST recently relaxed its rules allowing contracted players to appear in other events provided they do not clash with its own, the scale of the prospective Far East tour makes committing to both impossible.

Trump, who said contact had been initiated in recent months via his brother Jack, believes that without the sport’s biggest names the threatened breakaway is already redundant, adding: “I don’t think there’s enough players or enough names that could do damage.

“I think Ronnie is the only one if he left – to be honest, I don’t think people are that bothered by anyone else. I feel like with what I’ve established in the game alongside Ronnie, if I’m staying here then the tour will be a strong place.

“For me it’s about the titles. At the end of the day everyone wants more money but this isn’t the right time for me. I’d be a lot happier winning my money rather than getting gifted it.

“I love playing in the kind of tournament with something on the line. I don’t want to lose and feel nothing. I hate losing. I couldn’t imagine walking off and getting paid the same, win or lose. It’s not the same for me.

“I’d love for World Snooker to big up the prize money and play for more in the future, but I want to do it with something on the line. Hopefully they can expand and take us to different territories. I’m just trying to win every tournament and get back to number one.”