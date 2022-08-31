The 59-year-old beat highly-rated Chinese star Yuan Sijun 4-3 to book his ticket to Belfast, producing a brilliant total clearance of 132 in the deciding frame.

White told World Snooker Tour: "I was due to be going there anyway to work for Eurosport, so to win this match and to be involved as a player means I’ll look forward to it even more.

"I have been going to the Waterfront since I was 17 or 18, playing the great, late Alex Higgins.

"I played many exhibitions against Alex there, plus tournaments, and I would say it is one of the top five venues that we play at.

"There is always a great atmosphere there."

White has enjoyed a promising start to the new season, also qualifying for the recent BetVictor European Masters before losing 5-3 to Dominic Dale in the last 64, and he is hoping he can carry his good form forward into the new season.

"When you are not getting any victories it becomes much harder to get over the line, so hopefully I can move forward from there," added White.

"It is all about confidence this game, and if you start to win it helps take the pressure off."

The Northern Ireland Open will run from October 16-23 and will feature the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, John Higgins, and defending champion Mark Allen.