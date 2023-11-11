Zhang looked in big trouble when trailing 6-4 but from then on produced some imperious stuff in a gear-change reminiscent of O'Sullivan himself.

Zhang Anda. What a performance! ⭐️ He beats Ronnie O'Sullivan in spectacular fashion winning the final five frames in a row and booking his place in the final 🏆 #InternationalChampionship | @WeAreWST pic.twitter.com/0UYYhg3EyH

He'll face Tom Ford in Sunday's final, after the Leicester pro beat good friend Jordan Brown by the same scoreline.

Ford is now guaranteed to move into the world’s top 16 and qualify automatically for the MrQ UK Championship.

"I felt really good out there to be honest. As soon as I got in the balls I felt I just needed one chance, but I’ve got to up my game. It was fine once I was in, but it was getting in. There were some frames where I couldn’t beat my dad and there were some frames that I could beat anyone," 40-year-old Ford told WST.

"There have been a few of us all going out for food together this week. That dwindled down to the last few and then just me and Jordan. When it came to last night we knew we were playing each other, but we still went out for something to eat.

"In the mid-session interval today we shared a car back and both had a walk to McDonalds. We distanced ourselves in the practice room and got ourselves ready for the match. You are friends, but you still had to play the match.

"I don’t feel as though I’m going to fall apart this week. It doesn’t matter who I play, I feel like I can get in the balls and play as well as anybody."