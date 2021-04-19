World Championship snooker latest: John Higgins finally seals 10-7 win

Higgins was 4-1 down early on and trailed by the same margin at 7-4, but won the following six frames – including one on Monday evening after their afternoon session overran – to avoid embarrassment.

The Scot had been laboured throughout the first session, but by the end of the second was beginning to find form and the scrappy frames he won to level at 7-7 and edge ahead at 8-7 proved vital.

From there, he fired in a 127 break to sign off the afternoon with victory at his fingertips, and when the pair returned in the evening it was Higgins who took control, firing in a 135 break to stride into round two.

Wilson rallies against... Wilson

Last year’s runner-up Kyren Wilson fought back to trail Gary Wilson 5-4 following Monday’s morning session of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.

The 29-year-old, who lost to Ronnie O’Sullivan in the delayed 2020 final eight months ago, had trailed 5-1 to the world number 22.

After losing the opening frame, Gary Wilson, a former semi-finalist, produced two half-century clearances, before further breaks of 94 and 84 seemingly put him in command of the first-round match.

The world number six, though, found some composure to finally get another frame on the board with a break of 82.

After his opponent missed a pink into middle, Kyren Wilson reduced the defect further following a 115 clearance – which was backed up by a superb break of 139 to leave him with all to play for in Monday’s evening session.

Ding responds after Bingham flyer

On Table One, China’s Ding Junhui took a slender 5-4 overnight lead against former champion Stuart Bingham.

The 44-year-old from Essex, who won the title in 2015, had to come through qualifying after dropping out of the top 16.

Bingham showed his intent with a superb 131 break in the opening frame and another of 129 helped him move 3-1 ahead at the mid-session interval.

However, Ding, the world number nine and runner-up at the Crucible to Mark Selby in 2016, returned with intent, as clearances of 105 and 86 levelled the match, which will be concluded on Tuesday.

Another half-century break saw Bingham edge in front at 4-3, only for Ding to respond again – and then edge the ninth frame 54-45 on a fluked final black along the top cushion.

Jack Lisowski also led 5-4 in his match, against Ali Carter, while John Higgins and Tian Pengfei will have to return later this evening to conclude their epic, which Higgins has turned around to lead 9-7.

McGill sets up Rocket clash

Anthony McGill defied a quiet run of form to run out a convincing 10-5 winner against Ricky Walden, which means he'll play Ronnie O'Sullivan in round two.

Walden posted successive centuries in a run of three frames in a row to go 3-2 in front before McGill hit back, scoring 119 and then an 88. A tight first session saw the final two frames shared and McGill lead 5-4.

From there, however, it was largely one-way traffic, McGill adding another century in winning five of the next six frames to pull clear in what had been billed as a tight encounter.