As Australia close in on Ashes glory, Richard Mann previews day three of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG where he has one small wager in his staking plan.

Cricket tips: The Ashes third Test 0.5pts Mark Wood top England second-innings batsman at 33/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The fat lady has been spotted in Melbourne and she is clearing her throat. It isn’t over just yet, but England’s Ashes hopes are hanging by a thread after four late wickets, including that of Dawid Malan, saw the tourists hobble to the close of play on day two of the Boxing Day Test still 51 runs in the arrears of Australia. As ever, Joe Root symbolises that thread and he will resume on day three on 12 not out having just about withstood a fearsome barrage from Mitchell Starc – who was on a hat-trick when the England captain walked to crease – and Pat Cummins whose first ball reared from back of a length and rapped Haseeb Hameed on the arm guard, before he then delivered a stunning, six-over spell that somehow went unrewarded. I suspect Cummins won’t mind too much and by the time Scott Boland had dismissed Hameed and nightwatchman Jack Leach in the penultimate over of the day, England’s race appeared to be just about run as the MCG soaked up one the most exhilarating passages of play seen in the series so far.

Australia close in on Ashes victory

If the day ended in mayhem for England, that was nothing to how it began, as the Test at one stage hung in the balance following news that members of England’s wider touring party had tested positive for Covid-19. With more testing due in the coming hours, we aren’t yet out of the woods in that regard. Should the match, and indeed the series, continue, it will take a colossal effort from England to set Australia anything like a challenging run chase, with Root likely needing to register his first Test hundred on these shores and receive significant support from Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler. Stokes has previous, of course, having carried England to a similarly unlikely victory at Headingley in 2019, but Bairstow has so far been starved of cricket on this tour while Buttler now finds himself under serious pressure following a low score in the first innings. This despite him looking in really good touch in the first Test in Brisbane. How quickly things can change in Ashes cricket. My feeling is that England would be in the game if they could set Australia a run chase of 180 in the last innings. James Anderson produced a masterclass on day two to finish with exemplary figures of 23-10-33-4, while Mark Wood bowled with pace and Jack Leach just enough promise to suggest Australia wouldn’t have a free run to victory if England’s batsmen were able to muster anything like a respectable total tomorrow. England scoring another 230 runs from their current position seems highly improbable, but were they able to get through the first 45 minutes unscathed, the ball will get softer and the pitch easier to bat on. Adelaide this is not, but nor is it a complete minefield, and there have been enough starts made in the match to suggest you can score runs if batting well. Root’s cruise to another half-century in the first innings shows that.

Can Joe Root stand up for his country once again?

One thing that is clear to me is that England need to be positive. Let Australia have the first hour with the relatively new ball and fresh attack, but from there the likes of Stokes, Bairstow and Buttler have to try and take the game to Australia and somehow shift the balance of pressure back onto the opposition who will know day three represents their golden chance to retain the Ashes. I’m really not sure that Bairstow and Buttler, in particular, are technically sound enough to withstand Cummins and Starc on this surface if hoping to bat all day by relying on solid defence. Root and Stokes might, but the best chance for Bairstow and Buttler is to do what they do so well and be aggressive, in the hope they can force Australia’s bowlers into making mistakes. It might be England’s only chance. To that end, I had no issue with Buttler’s choice of shot that brought about his dismissal in the first innings and would hope he will continue to take the positive option when presented with it. Buttler hasn’t been picked in this team to bat like Jonathan Trott, and though England’s inept top order has rarely afforded him a strong platform from which to come in and play with freedom, I would hope Root and head coach Chris Silverwood are encouraging him to keep sticking to his strengths. If this is indeed Butter’s final act of a much-debated Test career, he must surely bow out on his terms, backing his natural instincts to attack and trying to take the game to the opposition. And, in a nutshell, that should be the message Root and Silverwood deliver to the England dressing room before play resumes. Defeat here, which seems likely, will mean the Ashes are gone and signal the beginning of another rebuilding phase for the Test team. But perhaps this is where England will learn much about the future, who can deliver in the face of adversity, who has the stomach for the fight, and who is good enough to play at this level. One man who was always been up for the fight whenever pulling on a Durham or England shirt is the aforementioned MARK WOOD, terrific with the ball on day two when backing up his efforts in the first Test and once proving himself comfortably the quickest bowler on show.

Mark Wood

Wood has always been able to hold a bat, as five First Class half-centuries and one at Test level prove, and he has been working hard on his batting in the last few months. It was only last summer that Wood made 41 and 29 from number nine in the same Test match against New Zealand, and something similar might well suffice in the top England batsman market on day three. CLICK HERE to back WOOD with Sky Bet Root is currently 11/10 to win that market, and so he should be, but in the belief that the first hour against Cummins and Starc will be the hardest time to bat, taking a dart on someone lower down the order makes sense. I've already made the case for Buttler, and a clearer idea of where he is at mentally might have put me in his corner, while Bairstow makes plenty of appeal, just not at the prices on the back of so little recent cricket. As such, the dice has landed on Wood who might just find himself batting in the best conditions, against a soft ball and when Cummins and Starc are taking a breather. As was the case when Woakes top scored in England's second innings in Adelaide, this market might not take much winning and 33/1 about Wood looks worth a small investment. Published at 1415 GMT on 27/12/21