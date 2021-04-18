World Championship snooker latest: Yan Bingtao beats Martin Gould 10-6

Resuming at 4-4 from Saturday’s opening session, the world number 10 dominated proceedings at the Crucible and breaks of 130 and 116 in frames 11 and 12 put him on the road to a 10-6 victory.

Bingtao started the brighter and by winning three of the first four frames of the morning, began to assert his authority before landing two cruel blows from which Gould was unable to recover.

The first came in the 13th frame when Bingtao's clearance to the pink of 70 eclipsed Gould's initial run of 50, and then in the following frame when Gould looked certain to pull a frame back until an untimely kick in the balls cut short his latest visit on 69.

Even the scrapper, Bingtao fought his way back into the frame until a huge slice of luck when fluking the final yellow paved the way for him to clear the colours and pinch the frame on the black.

At 9-5 down, there was no way back for Gould and though he fired in a defiant break of 58 in the next frame, Bingtao soon had the match in safe keeping as he closed out his 10-6 victory.