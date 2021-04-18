Horse Racing
Yan Bingtao eased past Martin Gould in the first round

World Championship snooker latest: Yan Bingtao beats Martin Gould 10-6

By Sporting Life
15:30 · SUN April 18, 2021

Successive century breaks from Yan Bingtao helped him ease past Martin Gould on day two of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Resuming at 4-4 from Saturday’s opening session, the world number 10 dominated proceedings at the Crucible and breaks of 130 and 116 in frames 11 and 12 put him on the road to a 10-6 victory.

Bingtao started the brighter and by winning three of the first four frames of the morning, began to assert his authority before landing two cruel blows from which Gould was unable to recover.

The first came in the 13th frame when Bingtao's clearance to the pink of 70 eclipsed Gould's initial run of 50, and then in the following frame when Gould looked certain to pull a frame back until an untimely kick in the balls cut short his latest visit on 69.

Even the scrapper, Bingtao fought his way back into the frame until a huge slice of luck when fluking the final yellow paved the way for him to clear the colours and pinch the frame on the black.

At 9-5 down, there was no way back for Gould and though he fired in a defiant break of 58 in the next frame, Bingtao soon had the match in safe keeping as he closed out his 10-6 victory.

Yan Bingtao plays down World title chances and reveals delight at end of lockdown restrictions

Anthony McGill holds a slender 5-4 advantage after the first session of his first-round match with Ricky Walden.

Walden posted successive centuries in a run of three frames in a row to go 3-2 in front before McGill hit back, scoring 119 and then an 88.

Sunday April 18
First round - best of 19 frames
Morning session (1000 BST)

  • Anthony McGill 5-4 Ricky Walden
  • Yan Bingtao 10-6 Martin Gould

Afternoon session (1430 BST)

  • John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
  • David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin (to a finish)

Evening session (1900 BST)

  • Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones (to a finish)
  • Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo (to a finish)

Monday April 19
First round - best of 19 frames
Morning session (1000 BST)

  • Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
  • Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

Afternoon session (1430 BST)

  • John Higgins v Tian Pengfei (to a finish)
  • Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

Evening session (1900 BST)

  • Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden (to a finish)
  • Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson (to a finish)

