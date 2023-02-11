Finn Russell ran the show as Scotland blitzed Wales 35-7 at BT Murrayfield to kick off a Guinness Six Nations campaign with back-to-back victories for the first time.

The Racing 92 stand-off was at his magnificent best as he laid three of his side’s five tries on a plate for his team-mates and was also heavily involved in another. Wales, who had won on six of their previous seven visits to Edinburgh, made things tough for Gregor Townsend’s team in the first half, but it was one-way traffic after the break as the hosts notched 22 points without reply to back up their Calcutta Cup victory in style and claim the Doddie Weir Cup.

Scotland got the first points on the board in the ninth minute when Russell kicked a penalty from in front of the posts after Wales were penalised for offside during a brilliant attack by the hosts – led by a Huw Jones line-break – that threatened to bring a try. The Scots were dealt a blow in the 13th minute when Stuart Hogg went off with blood in his mouth and was replaced by Blair Kinghorn. The Exeter full-back’s injury was subsequently deemed serious enough to prevent him returning to the fray. Two minutes later, Russell added another penalty from just outside the 22 after Wales were penalised for not releasing. The visitors had an opportunity to reduce their deficit in the 25th minute when they won a penalty in a central position just under 40 metres out, but Dan Biggar hooked his kick left of the posts. Scotland looked all set to notch their first try of the afternoon on the half hour but Kyle Steyn, darting clear on the right, was denied by a sensational tackle from Rio Dyer just in front of the line. The hosts were not to be denied, however, and in the next phase of play George Turner wriggled his way free of a tackle to touch down following a lineout drive on the left. There was initial doubt about whether the Glasgow hooker had grounded the ball but the celebrations were allowed to ensue following a TMO review. Russell duly added the extras. Turner’s joy was short-lived as he found himself in the sin-bin within two minutes of scoring his try following a high tackle on George North.