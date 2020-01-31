Saracens encourage cooperation as they face relegation from Gallagher Premiership

Rugby Union
Saracens: Bottom of the Premiership after points deducation
Saracens: Bottom of the Premiership after points deducation
January 17, 2020

Saracens have reiterated they will do whatever is "reasonably required" to prove they are operating within the salary cap for the current season as they face the threat of automatic relegation.

The double winners are reported to have been told they will be demoted into the Championship at the end of the season following a summit of Premiership Rugby Limited chief executives in London on Tuesday.

Saracens were last November docked 35 points and fined £5.36million for breaking the £7million salary cap for the past three seasons.

However, patience appears to have run out amongst rivals over their efforts to fall within the limit for the 2019-20 campaign, having added England internationals Elliot Daly and Jack Singleton to their squad over the summer.

Chief executive Ed Griffiths presided over an emergency meeting of staff and players at the club's Hertfordshire training ground on Friday morning amid ongoing efforts to reduce their wage bill.

Griffiths admitted earlier this month there must either be wage reductions or players trimmed from the squad in order to comply with salary cap regulations and it has been reported that £2million is the amount of savings needed to be found.

"Discussions are continuing and nothing has been finalised but our position remains the same," Griffiths said in a statement issued to the PA news agency.

"It is clearly in the interests of the league and English rugby that this matter is dealt with as soon as possible and we are prepared to do whatever is reasonably required to draw that line."

Answering a series of questions from fans on social media, former Saracens boss Brendan Venter fanned the flames by claiming the club are victims of an "agenda" from their Premiership rivals, who are determined to see them relegated.

"Timeline. Saracens get charged with breaking the cap. They dispute it and lose. This only happens in this current season. Get a fine and points reduction. When it becomes apparent that despite deduction they wont get relegated this season is questioned. How could they correct it?" Venter said on Twitter.

"They then ask for an opportunity to correct it before 31 Jan. The clubs refuse. This would have put Saracens within the cap legally for the year. Granted with a bit of luck because of injuries but nevertheless in the cap. Now tell me there was no agenda from the start?

"The good news is that Saracens is a club with a great culture of looking after people. They have taken a big knock but in these times character kicks in. Watch them overcome this, keep the team together and come back stronger. Life is way more interesting with challenges."

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 44mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 26mFootball

