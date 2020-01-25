2020 Six Nations: Ireland's Johnny Sexton has no plans to retire

Rugby Union
Fly-half Johnny Sexton will lead Ireland in the 2020 Six Nations
Fly-half Johnny Sexton will lead Ireland in the 2020 Six Nations
January 25, 2020

Despite sitting at 34-years of age, carrying multiple war wounds, boasting a heaving trophy cabinet and having put another World Cup under his belt, Ireland's Johnny Sexton insists he has no plans to retire any time soon, as he prepares for the 2020 Six Nations.

The Irish captain is set to lead his country in the Guinness Six Nations as a new era begins under head coach Andy Farrell.

Aside from Italy's Alessandro Zanni, the fly-half is currently the oldest player selected for the tournament.

Sexton, who has been capped 88 times, accepts circumstances can quickly change but is far from contemplating calling time on his playing days.

He said: "I want to play for as long as I can because I love what I do. I wouldn't change it for anything - maybe being a golfer!

"I love being in the sport, I love everything that goes with it. But you can be 24 and wanting to play until you are 35, 36 and you could be finished tomorrow, you don't know.

"I've just got to enjoy this Six Nations campaign and I'll just build season on season. If I continue to produce the goods and keep the body good and the mind good, I don't see why not.

New Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and captain Jonathan Sexton
New Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and captain Jonathan Sexton

"The day that people I respect in the game say, 'Look, I think you've had enough', I will listen and I will go - I'll go kicking and screaming! So, a lot has to happen."

Doubt had been cast over Sexton's participation in the Six Nations due to a knee injury suffered playing for Leinster in December.

His recovery has progressed well and he expects to be fit to start his side's tournament opener on February 1 at home to Scotland.

Ireland go into the competition on the back of a disappointing 2019 which included a poor Six Nations campaign and World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of New Zealand.

The resounding 46-14 defeat to the All Blacks in Tokyo brought to an end the reign of former coach Joe Schmidt and the career of ex-captain Rory Best.

Sexton admits the painful elimination still keeps him awake at night but has received support dealing with the setback from Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster.

Lancaster was in charge of England in 2015 when they were knocked out of their home World Cup at the pool stage.

Johnny Sexton was forced off in the first half against Scotland
Mounting injuries to Johnny Sexton remain a concern for Ireland

"You know in your sporting careers there are ups and down," said Sexton.

"You never have just successes, you just learn that these bumps come and sometimes they come along when you least expect them or when you are in your best form and suddenly things just don't go to plan.

"Just knowing that - that it's part of the journey - it's easier to accept and move on, but it's not easy. There are plenty of nights I lay awake going, 'What just happened? How did it go wrong?'. You mull over these things for ages.

"I've been lucky that I had some good chats with Stuart when I got back to Leinster and he had some good experience from being with England in 2015 and he put everything into context.

"It's been a good learning curve, even though you don't want it to be."

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 44mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 26mFootball

