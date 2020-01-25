2020 Six Nations: Ireland's Johnny Sexton has no plans to retire

Despite sitting at 34-years of age, carrying multiple war wounds, boasting a heaving trophy cabinet and having put another World Cup under his belt, Ireland's Johnny Sexton insists he has no plans to retire any time soon, as he prepares for the 2020 Six Nations.

The Irish captain is set to lead his country in the Guinness Six Nations as a new era begins under head coach Andy Farrell. Aside from Italy's Alessandro Zanni, the fly-half is currently the oldest player selected for the tournament. Sexton, who has been capped 88 times, accepts circumstances can quickly change but is far from contemplating calling time on his playing days. He said: "I want to play for as long as I can because I love what I do. I wouldn't change it for anything - maybe being a golfer! "I love being in the sport, I love everything that goes with it. But you can be 24 and wanting to play until you are 35, 36 and you could be finished tomorrow, you don't know. "I've just got to enjoy this Six Nations campaign and I'll just build season on season. If I continue to produce the goods and keep the body good and the mind good, I don't see why not.

New Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and captain Jonathan Sexton

"The day that people I respect in the game say, 'Look, I think you've had enough', I will listen and I will go - I'll go kicking and screaming! So, a lot has to happen." Doubt had been cast over Sexton's participation in the Six Nations due to a knee injury suffered playing for Leinster in December. His recovery has progressed well and he expects to be fit to start his side's tournament opener on February 1 at home to Scotland. Ireland go into the competition on the back of a disappointing 2019 which included a poor Six Nations campaign and World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of New Zealand. The resounding 46-14 defeat to the All Blacks in Tokyo brought to an end the reign of former coach Joe Schmidt and the career of ex-captain Rory Best. Sexton admits the painful elimination still keeps him awake at night but has received support dealing with the setback from Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster. Lancaster was in charge of England in 2015 when they were knocked out of their home World Cup at the pool stage.