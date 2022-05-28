A dramatic final-minute try by Arthur Retiere secured La Rochelle a first European Cup triumph, as they fought back to beat favourites Leinster 24-21 in Marseille.
La Rochelle scored three tries in the sweltering heat of the Stade Velodrome through wing Raymond Rhule, hooker Pierre Bourgarit and replacement scrum-half Retiere, while try-less Leinster scored all of their points through penalties.
Johnny Sexton kicked six penalties from the tee, but limped off in the second half, with Ross Byrne adding another penalty, but the four-time winners were distinctly flat and subdued on the biggest of occasions.
Despite a sub-par showing, however, Leinster found themselves eight points ahead heading into the final quarter as La Rochelle repeatedly found themselves on the wrong side of referee Wayne Barnes.
La Rochelle scored to reduce the deficit to a single point, but when second row Thomas Lavault was sin-binned for a needless trip on Jamison Gibson-Park with just 14 minutes left, and Leinster leading by four points, it looked as if the Irish province would draw level with record-holders Toulouse on five titles.
Ronan O'Gara's charges instead showed superb spirit and effort to dominate the rest of the play, even while down a man, before striking at the death for a magnificent victory.