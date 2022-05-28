La Rochelle scored three tries in the sweltering heat of the Stade Velodrome through wing Raymond Rhule, hooker Pierre Bourgarit and replacement scrum-half Retiere, while try-less Leinster scored all of their points through penalties.

Johnny Sexton kicked six penalties from the tee, but limped off in the second half, with Ross Byrne adding another penalty, but the four-time winners were distinctly flat and subdued on the biggest of occasions.