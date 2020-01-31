France select youthful squad for Guinness Six Nations

Galthie has named an initial 42-man selection ahead of the tournament, including 19 uncapped players.

"We have a two-fold vision, we have a four-year vision and we have a shorter-term vision," said Galthie, whose team start the competition on February 2 at home to England.

"It's a squad which will have to be able to quickly gear up to perform and also to be able to raise the bar and the standards."

New France captain Charles Ollivon played down suggestions the announcement of Saracens' relegation from the Gallagher Premiership meant it was favourable to start against England

Premiership champions Saracens were punished last week following a breach of salary cap rules, with seven of Eddie Jones' squad currently playing for the London club.

"You have to remember that England is the second best team in the world, so I'm not sure whether it is the best time to play against them or not," said Toulon flanker Ollivon.