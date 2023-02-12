Jack Willis was at the heart of a comprehensive bonus-point win, scoring the opening try and leading the defensive effort, two years after suffering career-threatening knee damage in the same fixture.

On that day his cries of pain rang out at an empty Twickenham after he was the victim of a ‘crocodile roll’ by Sebastian Negri, but that memory was swept away by leading the resistance against the Azzurri in his first start since an injury that forced him out for a year.

When the Toulouse flanker was replaced by Ben Earl in the 53rd minute, he had made 20 tackles, eight more than his closest challenger Kyle Sinckler.

Ollie Chessum, Jamie George and Henry Arundell crossed, in addition to a penalty try, to give Borthwick his first triumph since replacing Eddie Jones in December – his reign had started with defeat to Scotland.

Borthwick’s midfield surgery produced a better functioning unit with centres Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade both influential, although Owen Farrell failed to stamp his authority at fly-half as Marcus Smith watched on from the bench.

Smith eventually came on but it was for Slade with Farrell, his head bandaged to protect a wound sustained against Scotland, moving to inside centre.

Some of the victory’s gloss was rubbed away by Italy being allowed back into the game in the final quarter, but a simple finish for Arundell with 10 minutes to go quelled the uprising.