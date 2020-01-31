Champions Cup review: Saracens into quarter-finals after late penalty

One day after accepting their imposed relegation from the Premiership, Saracens kept their season alive by reaching the Champions Cup quarter-finals.
Defiant Sarries into quarter-finals
Owen Farrell kept Saracens' competitive season alive by landing a late penalty that clinched a 27-24 Champions Cup victory over Racing 92 at Allianz Park.
Farrell was on target in the 76th minute as 14-man Saracens reacted to their automatic relegation from the Gallagher Premiership for breaching salary cap regulations by claiming a lifeline in their pursuit of a European quarter-final.
A draw would have ended their Champions Cup defence and rendered their season meaningless, but after this victory followed by Gloucester's defeat, they progress to face Leinster in the quarter-finals.
And the double winners did it the hard way against Racing after suffering the early setback of losing Billy Vunipola to a suspected broken arm incurred as the England number eight carried the ball into contact.
Eddie Jones names his Six Nations squad on Monday and will be monitoring the situation carefully knowing it would be the fourth time Vunipola has fractured one of his arms.
Saracens' next wound was self-inflicted, however, as Australia lock Will Skelton was sent off for a high tackle on Brice Dulin moments before half-time.
Extraordinary defence from Racing kept the black shirts at bay on the closing minutes as 14 battled 14 due to visiting open Bernard Le Roux being sin-binned, but Farrell intervened successfully when given his chance.
At least for a couple of hours, it spared Saracens further indignity after their relegation from the English top flight was confirmed on Saturday as punishment for failing to meet the demands of their rivals in addressing their salary cap indiscretion.
Roared on by fired-up home fans, they made a blistering start that swept them over the whitewash after 118 seconds.
Their intent was signalled when a kickable penalty was sent into touch and from the ensuing line-out fed a rampaging Mako Vunipola who was stopped just short before Maro Itoje arrived to finish.
Elliot Daly's perfectly-judged pass to Sean Maitland launched a fresh attack that ended when Mako Vunipola muscled his way over from another line-out with Racing scrum-half Teddy Iribaren sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on for good measure.
Mako's younger brother Billy had already departed and control began to slip from the champions' fingertips as Racing hit back when Virimi Vakatawa broke free down the right wing to touch down.
As news filtered through that Billy Vunipola had suffered another suspected broken arm, wing Louis Dupichot picked off Farrell's pass to plunder an easy try.
And Saracens continued to unravel as holes opened up in their defence with uncharacteristic frequency, inviting irrepressible outside centre Vakatawa to dance in for his second try.
Skelton was sent off on the cusp of half-time and when play resumed Iribaren landed a long-range penalty to extend Racing's lead to 24-17.
But Saracens were not done yet as Daly - among his team's best performers - made ground for Brad Barritt to direct a chip over the midfield that was gathered by Duncan Taylor for Itoje to score.
Farrell landed the conversion to level but he was then the victim of a late tackle by Le Roux that earned the Racing openside a yellow card.
Daly was given the shot at goal but he pulled his kick horribly wide but Saracens looked to make amends by pounding away at the line with carry after carry.
Although held up over the line, they had won a penalty and Farrell made no mistake.
Munster end on winning note
There was no Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final on the line but Thomond Park was treated to a glimpse of the future as Craig Casey's first senior try helped Munster pick up a 33-6 bonus point win over Ospreys.
CJ Stander started and finished the try-scoring with a well-taken brace, while Stephen Archer, Conor Murray and his 20-year-old replacement Casey also crossed to confirm the Welsh side's sixth Pool 4 defeat.
Two early Luke Price penalties had Ospreys ahead but Stander and Archer nudged Munster into a 14-6 half-time lead and the Irish province's increasing control saw them extend their unbeaten home run in Europe to 15 games.
Bad day for Gloucester
Wales hopeful Louis Rees-Zammit limped off injured as Gloucester's Champions Cup hopes ended with a 35-14 defeat at Toulouse.
The 18-year-old was selected in his first Six Nations squad by new Wales boss Wayne Pivac last week but left the field in the first half.
Tries from Joe Tekori, Romain Ntamack (two), Julien Marchand and Cyril Baille were enough to secure Toulouse a home quarter-final against Ulster. Thomas Ramos also contributed 10 points from the kicking tee.
Rees-Zammit and Jason Woodward scored Gloucester's tries, with Billy Twelvetrees kicking four points.
Toulouse go on to face Ulster in the last eight.
Connacht come up just short
Connacht came within metres of a late match-winning try but Montpellier held on to win a pulsating Heineken Champions Cup clash 35-29 at the GGL Stadium.
With both teams out of quarter-final contention, they threw caution to the wind and produced a nine-try thriller which was decided by winger Yvan Reilhac's 77th-minute try.
Connacht had the momentum at half-time despite trailing 21-0 at one stage thanks to seven-pointers from Levan Cilachava and Gabriel N'gandebe. The Irish province produced a dazzling 10-minute spell, either side of the break, that saw them reel off four tries.
Matt Healy, John Porch and Kieran Marmion brought them level before Kyle Godwin's 43rd-minute effort made it 26-21. A Jack Carty penalty still had Connacht leading late on, yet Reilhac completed his second half brace to claim third place for Montpellier in Pool 5.