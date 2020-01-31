George Ford expects England to leave World Cup behind when the Six Nations starts

George Ford
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
14:48 · January 15, 2020 · 2 min read

George Ford insists England will not suffer from a World Cup hangover when the Six Nations kicks off next month.

England will open their tournament against France in Paris on February 2 as they bid to reclaim the title they last won in 2017.

The tournament will mark the first for Eddie Jones' side since their impressive World Cup campaign ended with a limp defeat to South Africa in the final.

But fly-half Ford, who has won 65 Test caps, has demanded that the disappointment of Japan must act as a springboard to future success.

"It is not a hangover, let's instead be excited about getting better," Ford, 26, told the PA news agency.

"I can see that is what people will say, but it is our responsibility to make sure that is not the case. I am sure Eddie will make sure that is not the case, too.

"Let's use the experiences we have gained from Japan, and use the things we did well, and use the things we could have done better at.

"Of course there are times when you sit back and reflect, but instead of thinking it is a clean slate, and let's start again, we are going to build on what happened at the World Cup, and we are actually going to get better. That has to be the mindset."

Ahead of the Six Nations, Jones, who names his squad for the tournament on Monday, has revamped his backroom staff, announcing this week the appointments of England Sevens boss Simon Amor and former South African coach Matt Proudfoot.

Amor will oversee the attack as successor to Scott Wisemantel, while Proudfoot, who played a key role in South Africa's defeat of England in November, takes charge of the forwards.

Jones' own future as head coach remains uncertain with the 59-year-old Australian out of contract next year.

But Ford, speaking on behalf of Land Rover, strongly hinted that he hopes Jones extends his stint in charge.

"I have absolutely loved working under Eddie for the last four years," said Ford, who recently agreed a contract extension with Leicester Tigers.

"The way everything is never the same, the way we are always trying to improve, the way we train, and the way we prepare. Our tactical clarity going into games is the best I have ever been exposed to.

"That constantly challenges you as a player, and as an individual which is great because you always want to get better."

*George Ford is a Land Rover ambassador.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 42mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 24mFootball

