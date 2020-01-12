Rob Burrow 'overwhelmed and humbled' after final appearance for Leeds

Rugby League
Rob Burrow and his children on the pitch at Headingley
Rob Burrow and his children on the pitch at Headingley
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
18:24 · January 12, 2020 · 2 min read

Rob Burrow fought back the tears as he made his final appearance for Leeds with a cameo performance in front of a sell-out crowd of almost 20,000 at an emotionally-charged Headingley.

Burrow, 37, who was diagnosed with incurable motor neurone disease in December, walked out with his three young children to a standing ovation before the start of the Rhinos' pre-season trial match against Bradford.

The former Great Britain scrum-half then went on for the last five minutes to play his first rugby since hanging up his boots after helping Leeds to victory in the 2017 Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Former team-mates Danny McGuire, Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Keith Senior and Kylie Leuluai also took part in the latter stages of the match, which the Rhinos won 34-10.

Speaking on the pitch after the final whistle with one-year son Jackson in his arms, Burrow struggled to keep his emotions in check as he said: "I was tired but I absolutely loved every minute of it.

"You don't know how much it means, no words will come close to describing how I feel right now. Thank you so much."

Burrow, who enjoyed a glittering career for Leeds, added at his post-match press conference: "It's hard to put into words. I've been struggling with my words anyway. I'm overwhelmed and humbled. It really meant something.

"In rugby league we stay together and look after our own. Today was an example of what our game is all about.

"I'm not one for the limelight but it's been a big day. After this I've got some stuff tomorrow and when that settles it's back to normal life. That's changing nappies and a bit of coaching and the sooner I get back to that the better. But how can you not enjoy a day like today."

McGuire, a team-mate of Burrow from the age of 10, told Sky Sports: "It's a real special occasion.

"I class him as one of my best friends and it was an honour to be out there with him today."

Although he was on the field for just 10 minutes, it was long enough for Peacock, who had cut short a skiing holiday to take part, to sustain a gash to his head that needed bandaging.

In addition, former Bradford internationals Stuart Fielden and Robbie Hunter-Paul played cameo roles in a match that also provided funds for the Jamie Jones Buchanan testimonial.

The Bulls agreed to donate their share of receipts to the fund set up to raise money for Burrow's family which has so far raised over £245,000.

Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin scored two tries and kicked five goals in Leeds' victory.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 42mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 24mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 42mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 24mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
All Football TipsTips & Previews