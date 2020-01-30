Thu 30 January 2020 Results
- 15:27Prix Parc De La Haute Vallee De Chevreuse - Attele
- 16:02Prix Parc Du Luberon - Attele
- 16:37Prix Parc Du Pilat - Attele
- 17:10Prix Parc Du Queyras - Attele
- 17:45Prix Parc Des Cevennes - Attele
- 18:15Prix Parc Du Perche - Attele
- 18:45Prix Parc Du Massif Des Bauges - Attele
- 19:15Prix Parc Des Ecrins - Attele
- 15:27
- 14:30Al Maktoum Challenge R2 Sponsored By Jafza (Arab Group 1) - Dirt
- 15:05Al Rashidiya Sponsored By Hamdan Bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal (Group 2) - Turf
- 15:40Meydan Cup Sponsored By P & O Marinas Listed Handicap - Turf
- 16:15Mina Hamriya Handicap - Dirt
- 16:50Mina Rashid Handicap - Turf
- 17:25Al Shindagha Sprint Sponsored By Dp World UAE Region (Group 3) - Dirt
- 18:00Jebel Ali Port Handicap - Turf
- 14:30
- 10:40itsarush.co.za Welcomes You Workriders Maiden Plate
- 11:10All To Come Graduation Plate (F & M)
- 11:40Betting World - 087 741 2777 Maiden Plate (F & M)
- 12:10Book For Met In Jozi 1 February Graduation Plate (F & M)
- 12:50Save The Date Guineas Day 8 February Mr 95 Handicap
- 13:30Book For SA Classic 7 March Mr 80 Handicap
- 14:05SA Derby 4 April Mr 88 Handicap
- 14:40Next Vaal Racemeeting Tuesday 4 February Maiden Plate
- 10:40
