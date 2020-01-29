Wed 29 January 2020 Results
- 13:30MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Novices' Handicap HurdleAbd.
- 14:00Best Odds Guaranteed At MansionBet Novices' ChaseAbd.
- 14:30MansionBet Faller Insurance Maiden HurdleAbd.
- 15:00MansionBet At Hereford Chase (Novices' Limited Handicap)Abd.
- 15:30Download The MansionBet App Handicap ChaseAbd.
- 16:00Eileen Bennett Memorial Open Hunters' ChaseAbd.
- 16:30Hereford Business Club Standard Open NH Flat RaceAbd.
- 13:30
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:25 Laurel Park
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed