Meetings
13:15 Newbury Sat 8 February 2020
Scheduled
- Read Paul Nicholls Exclusively At Betfair Novices' Hurdle (Class 3)
- 2m 69y,
- 0 Runners
- Winner£6,758.002nd£1,984.003rd£992.004th£496.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:25 Laurel Park
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed