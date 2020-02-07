Next Race Off

Meetings

16:30 Kempton Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Follow racingtv On Twitter Maiden Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
  • 2m,
  • 34 Runners
  • Winner£3,119.002nd£916.003rd£458.004th£229.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Castle Robin22
511-4OR:
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Coral Lad
511-4OR:
T: N J GiffordJ: 
3
Diamond River27
511-4OR: BF
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Elyaqim622
611-4OR:
T: R BandeyJ: 
5
Endless Adventure
511-4OR:
T: M G RimellJ: 
6
Es Perfecto61
511-4OR:
T: A KingJ: 
7
Fanfan La Colmine51
511-4OR:
T: C J DownJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Fern Hill
511-4OR:
T: B I CaseJ: 
9
Flinteur Sacre23
511-4OR: BF
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Force Ten92
511-4OR: BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Fox's Socks57
511-4OR: BF
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Hoi Polloi
511-4OR:
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
13
Kemble's Cascade31
511-4OR:
T: W GreatrexJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Lord Baddesley107
511-4OR:
T: C GordonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Not At Present35
511-4OR: BF
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Onemorefortheroad76
511-4OR:
T: N B KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Press Your Luck111
511-4OR:
T: C GordonJ: 
18
Quiet Flow76
511-4OR:
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
Last RunWatch last race
19
Stokes
511-4OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
20
Surf Walk31
511-4OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
That's The Badger
511-4OR:
T: T R GeorgeJ: 
22
Titaneasy
511-4OR:
T: R WalfordJ: 
23
Troed Y Parc76
511-4OR:
T: J D FrostJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Little Red Devil42
510-11OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Animal
410-8OR:
T: Miss S SmithJ: 
26
Deer Hunter
410-8OR:
T: H WhittingtonJ: 
27
Duc De Bourbon64
410-8OR: BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
28
Frambosin Boy
410-8OR:
T: Camilla PoultonJ: 
29
Grand Lord132
410-8OR:
T: Stuart EdmundsJ: 
30
Le Bateau64
410-8OR:
T: R HughesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
31
Seymour Promise
410-8OR:
T: C L TizzardJ: 
32
The Furrows End55
410-8OR:
T: E De GilesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
33
Mon Petit Cheri51
410-1OR:
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
34
Ucanaver
410-1OR:
T: Adam WestJ: 

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Grand Lord (N/A), Quiet Flow (N/A), Ucanaver (N/A), Troed Y Parc (N/A), Titaneasy (N/A), The Furrows End (N/A), That's The Badger (N/A), Surf Walk (N/A), Stokes (N/A), Seymour Promise (N/A), Press Your Luck (N/A), Onemorefortheroad (N/A), Not At Present (N/A), Mon Petit Cheri (N/A), Lord Baddesley (N/A), Little Red Devil (N/A), Le Bateau (N/A), Kemble's Cascade (N/A), Hoi Polloi (N/A), Frambosin Boy (N/A), Fox's Socks (N/A), Force Ten (N/A), Flinteur Sacre (N/A), Fern Hill (N/A), Fanfan La Colmine (N/A), Es Perfecto (N/A), Endless Adventure (N/A), Elyaqim (N/A), Duc De Bourbon (N/A), Diamond River (N/A), Deer Hunter (N/A), Coral Lad (N/A), Castle Robin (N/A), Animal (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
10/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
12/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
12/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex