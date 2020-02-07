Next Race Off

Meetings

16:00 Kempton Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Chase (Class 3)
  • 3m,
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner£8,447.002nd£2,480.003rd£1,240.004th£620.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Kilfilum Cross15
911-12OR: 139CD
T: Henry OliverJ: D Crosse
Last RunWatch last race
2
Touch Kick27
911-11OR: 138D
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Fixed Rate37
711-11OR: 138C
T: C J MannJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Princeton Royale42
1111-11OR: 138D
T: N B KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Coup De Pinceau103
811-10OR: 137D
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Another Stowaway30
811-6OR: 133
T: T R GeorgeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Potters Legend39
1011-6OR: 133CD
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
War Sound27
1111-6OR: 133
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Vivas42
911-4OR: 131
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Jenkins43
811-3OR: 130C
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Catamaran Du Seuil9
811-3OR: 130BFD
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: Sam Twiston-Davies
Last RunWatch last race
12
Legal Eyes63
711-1OR: 128
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Canelo63
710-13OR: 126BF
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Fort Gabriel30
910-12OR: 125D
T: D G BridgwaterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Wicked Willy51
910-11OR: 124CD
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Waikiki Waves34
710-8OR: 121
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Boughtbeforelunch41
710-7OR: 120
T: P R WebberJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

