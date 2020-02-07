Next Race Off

Meetings

15:30 Kempton Fri 7 February 2020

  • racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 5f,
  • 41 Runners
  • Winner£4,094.002nd£1,202.003rd£601.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
Kauto The King32
612-0OR: 112BF
T: C L TizzardJ: 
Last Run
2
Just So Cool22
912-0OR: 112
T: David DennisJ: 
Last Run
3
Royal Ruby23
812-0OR: 112
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last Run
4
Persian Delight75
1012-0OR: 112D
T: Miss C DysonJ: 
Last Run
5
Fort Denison56
612-0OR: 112
T: Tim VaughanJ: 
Last Run
6
El Kaldoun22
612-0OR: 112BF
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last Run
7
Notre Ami43
912-0OR: 112C
T: N J GiffordJ: 
Last Run
8
Highway Girl22
711-12OR: 110
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last Run
9
Invincible Cave18
711-12OR: 110
T: C GordonJ: 
Last Run
10
Eva's Diva37
611-12OR: 110BF
T: P W MiddletonJ: 
Last Run
11
Starsky39
611-12OR: 110
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last Run
12
Champagne Chaser58
1011-12OR: 110BFD
T: Tim VaughanJ: 
Last Run
13
Robin Des Mana25
911-11OR: 109
T: P YorkJ: 
Last Run
14
Airton37
711-11OR: 109BF
T: D PipeJ: 
Last Run
15
Puppet Warrior22
811-9OR: 107
T: Georgie HowellJ: 
Last Run
16
The Darley Lama100
611-9OR: 107
T: C J MannJ: 
Last Run
17
Imperial Elysian14
611-8OR: 106
T: F O'BrienJ: 
Last Run
18
Mead Vale20
711-8OR: 106BF
T: N J HawkeJ: 
Last Run
19
Cracker Jak74
611-8OR: 106
T: Miss S SmithJ: 
Last Run
20
Another Tuco23
711-8OR: 106
T: W GreatrexJ: 
Last Run
21
Vital Sign20
711-7OR: 105
T: R RoweJ: 
Last Run
22
Certainly Red67
611-7OR: 105
T: Mrs L RichardsJ: 
Last Run
23
Hidden Glen30
711-7OR: 105CD
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last Run
24
Lord Sparky22
611-7OR: 105D
T: Mrs Caroline BaileyJ: 
Last Run
25
Lily The Pink17
611-5OR: 103
T: A J HoneyballJ: 
Last Run
26
Dollnamix87
911-5OR: 103
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last Run
27
Sabbathical9(ex 7)
511-5OR: 96D
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last Run
28
Storm Force Ben62
611-4OR: 102
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last Run
29
Milanstorm27
711-3OR: 101
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last Run
30
King Cool12
911-2OR: 100CD
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last Run
31
One For Dunstan79
510-13OR: 97
T: R WalfordJ: 
Last Run
32
Skylanna Breeze64
510-11OR: 95
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last Run
33
Nineohtwooneoh43
610-10OR: 94
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last Run
34
Tis Fantastic66
510-10OR: 94BF
T: M BlakeJ: 
Last Run
35
Episode59
610-10OR: 94
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last Run
36
Minella Rising160
810-7OR: 91
T: Camilla PoultonJ: 
Last Run
37
Maasai Warrior20
510-6OR: 90
T: P HendersonJ: 
Last Run
38
Gustav87
1010-5OR: 89D
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last Run
39
Highdawn25
710-4OR: 88
T: Mrs F M ShawJ: 
Last Run
40
Affaire D'Honneur33
910-3OR: 87
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last Run
41
Huccaby18
58-13OR: 69
T: D PipeJ: 
Last Run

Betting

Forecast

Mead Vale (N/A), Gustav (N/A), Episode (N/A), Sabbathical (N/A), Another Tuco (N/A), Highway Girl (N/A), Royal Ruby (N/A), Vital Sign (N/A), Tis Fantastic (N/A), The Darley Lama (N/A), Storm Force Ben (N/A), Starsky (N/A), Skylanna Breeze (N/A), Robin Des Mana (N/A), Puppet Warrior (N/A), Persian Delight (N/A), One For Dunstan (N/A), Notre Ami (N/A), Nineohtwooneoh (N/A), Minella Rising (N/A), Milanstorm (N/A), Maasai Warrior (N/A), Lord Sparky (N/A), Lily The Pink (N/A), King Cool (N/A), Kauto The King (N/A), Just So Cool (N/A), Invincible Cave (N/A), Imperial Elysian (N/A), Huccaby (N/A), Highdawn (N/A), Hidden Glen (N/A), Fort Denison (N/A), Eva's Diva (N/A), El Kaldoun (N/A), Dollnamix (N/A), Cracker Jak (N/A), Champagne Chaser (N/A), Certainly Red (N/A), Airton (N/A), Affaire D'Honneur (N/A)

