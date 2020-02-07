Meetings
14:55 Kempton Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- Racing TV Chase (Novices' Limited Handicap) (Class 3)
- 2m 2f,
- 16 Runners
- Winner£8,447.002nd£2,480.003rd£1,240.004th£620.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
611-8OR: 135
2
Red Risk35
511-6OR: 135BF
3
611-3OR: 130D
4
711-3OR: 130
5
611-3OR: 130
6
711-3OR: 130
7
611-2OR: 129D
8
511-1OR: 130BF
9
Ar Mest34
711-0OR: 127BF
10
610-13OR: 126
11
610-9OR: 122
12
510-9OR: 124
13
710-7OR: 120BFCD
14
910-6OR: 119
15
510-5OR: 120
16
610-3OR: 116
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Vado Forte (N/A), Not That Fuisse (N/A), Red Risk (N/A), On The Slopes (N/A), Muratello (N/A), Jaboticaba (N/A), Fanfan Du Seuil (N/A), Espion De Saflo (N/A), Dr Sanderson (N/A), Cristal Spirit (N/A), Champagne Platinum (N/A), Celtic Joy (N/A), Brave Dancing (N/A), Big Chief Benny (N/A), Ar Mest (N/A), Almazhar Garde (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:25 Laurel Park
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed