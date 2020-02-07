Next Race Off

Meetings

14:55 Kempton Fri 7 February 2020

  • Racing TV Chase (Novices' Limited Handicap) (Class 3)
  • 2m 2f,
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner£8,447.002nd£2,480.003rd£1,240.004th£620.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Champagne Platinum6
611-8OR: 135
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Red Risk35
511-6OR: 135BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Muratello20
611-3OR: 130D
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Vado Forte23
711-3OR: 130
T: Tom LaceyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Dr Sanderson57
611-3OR: 130
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Not That Fuisse55
711-3OR: 130
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
Last RunWatch last race
7
On The Slopes13
611-2OR: 129D
T: C GordonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Fanfan Du Seuil56
511-1OR: 130BF
T: T R GeorgeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Ar Mest34
711-0OR: 127BF
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Brave Dancing471
610-13OR: 126
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Jaboticaba76
610-9OR: 122
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Almazhar Garde22
510-9OR: 124
T: C E LongsdonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Celtic Joy88
710-7OR: 120BFCD
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Big Chief Benny384
910-6OR: 119
T: A KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Cristal Spirit25
510-5OR: 120
T: J R BoyleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Espion De Saflo50
610-3OR: 116
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

