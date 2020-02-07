14:25 Kempton Fri 7 February 2020
- Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 5f,
- 29 Runners
- Winner£4,094.002nd£1,202.003rd£601.004th£301.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Hawk's Well (N/A), Elleon (N/A), Voyage De Retour (N/A), On To Victory (N/A), Bonanza Sam (N/A), Shan Blue (N/A), Saint De Reve (N/A), Ofalltheginjoints (N/A), Hometown Boy (N/A), Willie Butler (N/A), Truckers Time (N/A), Towards The Dawn (N/A), Top Man (N/A), The Domino Effect (N/A), The Boogieman (N/A), Southfield Harvest (N/A), Polish (N/A), Perfect Harmony (N/A), One Touch (N/A), Mickey Buckman (N/A), It Sure Is (N/A), Global Society (N/A), Docte Dina (N/A), Danny Kirwan (N/A), Collingwood Court (N/A), Capac (N/A), Cannie Lad (N/A), Candy Lou (N/A), Brinkley (N/A)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.