Next Race Off

13:50 Kempton Fri 7 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Join Racing TV Now Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m,
  • 26 Runners
  • Winner£4,094.002nd£1,202.003rd£601.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Dogon51
511-13OR: 116
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Show On The Road17
911-12OR: 115D
T: Mrs F M ShawJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Vision Clear74
511-12OR: 115CD
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Captain Blackpearl41
611-12OR: 115BF
T: T R GeorgeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Yaa Salaam40
611-12OR: 115
T: D PipeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Tegerek66
611-11OR: 114
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Fair Kate41
611-10OR: 113D
T: Tom LaceyJ: Stan Sheppard (3)
Last RunWatch last race
8
Notre Ami43
911-9OR: 112CD
T: N J GiffordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Kauto The King32
611-9OR: 112BF
T: C L TizzardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Garbanzo51
611-9OR: 112
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Escrime D'art37
611-8OR: 111
T: R WalfordJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Mabela85
611-7OR: 110
T: D SkeltonJ: William Marshall (8)
Last RunWatch last race
13
Playa Blanca66
511-6OR: 109D
T: J W MullinsJ: Page Fuller
Last RunWatch last race
14
Robin Des Mana25
911-6OR: 109D
T: P YorkJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Homer20
411-4OR: 117
T: N J HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Highway To Success27
411-4OR: 117
T: Suzi BestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Perfect City54
511-2OR: 105
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Wenceslaus11
811-2OR: 105D
T: D G BridgwaterJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Mount Windsor33
511-1OR: 104
T: C GordonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Graceful James71
711-1OR: 104
T: J C FoxJ: Patrick Cowley
Last RunWatch last race
21
Justice Knight52
810-13OR: 102D
T: M ScudamoreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Break The Rules15
410-13OR: 112
T: Martin SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Little Stevie14
810-11OR: 100D
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Bol D'Air33
910-9OR: 98D
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Riviere Argentee62
610-9OR: 98
T: M F HarrisJ: 
26
Horatio Star31
510-6OR: 95
T: C GordonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

