Next Race Off

Meetings

20:15 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Book Online At chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap (Class 6)
  • 0m 6f,
  • 27 Runners
  • Winner£2,846.002nd£847.003rd£423.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
Broughton Excels20
59-8OR: 56CD
T: S C WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Black Isle Boy14
69-8OR: 56D
T: D C GriffithsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Under Curfew24
49-8OR: 56BF
T: A W CarrollJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
4
Tarseekh14
79-7OR: 55CD
T: C WallisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Mercers14
69-7OR: 55D
T: P ButlerJ: George Rooke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
6
Englishman14
109-5OR: 53D
T: J M BradleyJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race
7
Bahamian Heights23
99-5OR: 53CD
T: Emma OwenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Jorvik Prince8(ex 5)
69-5OR: 48CD
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
9
Holy Tiber36
59-4OR: 52CD
T: Chelsea BanhamJ: Joey Haynes
Last RunWatch last race
10
Ghost Buy10
49-4OR: 52
T: I FurtadoJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Maid Millie8
49-4OR: 52
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: Tim Clark
Last RunWatch last race
12
Vincenzo Coccotti18
89-3OR: 51CD
T: P R ChamingsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Distant Applause9
59-2OR: 50CD
T: D J S Ffrench DavisJ: Rob Hornby
Last RunWatch last race
14
Krazy Paving50
89-0OR: 48CD
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Spenny's Lass8
58-13OR: 47BFD
T: J RyanJ: Darragh Keenan (3)
Last RunWatch last race
16
Poppy May7
68-13OR: 47CD
T: J G GivenJ: Barry McHugh
Last RunWatch last race
17
Wild Flower20
88-13OR: 47CD
T: L McJannetJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Caso Do Lago24
98-11OR: 45
T: R BrislandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Indian Affair144
108-11OR: 45D
T: C WallisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Dreamboat Annie14
58-11OR: 45D
T: M D I UsherJ: Isobel Francis (7)
Last RunWatch last race
21
Invisible Storm14
58-11OR: 45D
T: W StoneJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Compton Abbey21
68-11OR: 45D
T: Alexandra DunnJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Meshardal22
108-11OR: 45D
T: Mrs R CarrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Kyllukey8
78-11OR: 45CD
T: C WallisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Vino Rosso20
48-11OR: 45
T: M BlanshardJ: Charles Bishop
Last RunWatch last race
26
Sing Bertie8
48-11OR: 45
T: D ShawJ: Lewis Edmunds
Last RunWatch last race
27
Cool Strutter20
88-11OR: 45D
T: J L SpearingJ: Selma Grage (7)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

