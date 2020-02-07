20:15 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020
- Book Online At chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap (Class 6)
- 0m 6f,
- 27 Runners
- Winner£2,846.002nd£847.003rd£423.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Vino Rosso (N/A), Kyllukey (N/A), Meshardal (N/A), Compton Abbey (N/A), Invisible Storm (N/A), Dreamboat Annie (N/A), Indian Affair (N/A), Wild Flower (N/A), Poppy May (N/A), Spenny's Lass (N/A), Krazy Paving (N/A), Distant Applause (N/A), Vincenzo Coccotti (N/A), Maid Millie (N/A), Ghost Buy (N/A), Holy Tiber (N/A), Cool Strutter (N/A), Sing Bertie (N/A), Caso Do Lago (N/A), Jorvik Prince (N/A), Englishman (N/A), Mercers (N/A), Under Curfew (N/A), Tarseekh (N/A), Broughton Excels (N/A), Black Isle Boy (N/A), Bahamian Heights (N/A)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.