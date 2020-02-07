Next Race Off

Meetings
19:45 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- Double Delight Hat-Trick Heaven At totesport.com Fillies' Handicap (Class 5)
- 0m 6f,
- 13 Runners
- Winner£4,787.002nd£1,424.003rd£712.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number
1
Hassaad9(ex 5)
49-8OR: 71D
2
49-7OR: 75C
3
Lalania20
59-7OR: 75CD
4
49-5OR: 73D
5
69-4OR: 72BFCD
6
59-4OR: 72CD
7
48-13OR: 67D
8
48-11OR: 65D
9
48-9OR: 63D
10
Siena Mia7(ex 5)
58-8OR: 57
11
68-6OR: 60CD
12
58-5OR: 59CD
13
Aquarius10
48-2OR: 56CD
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Kath's Lustre (N/A), Dubai Elegance (N/A), Siena Mia (N/A), Knockabout Queen (N/A), Fantastic Flyer (N/A), Lalania (N/A), Irene May (N/A), Royal Dynasty (N/A), Mythical Spirit (N/A), Hassaad (N/A), Gold At Midnight (N/A), Aquarius (N/A), Alicia Darcy (N/A)
