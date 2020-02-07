Next Race Off

Meetings

19:45 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Double Delight Hat-Trick Heaven At totesport.com Fillies' Handicap (Class 5)
  • 0m 6f,
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£4,787.002nd£1,424.003rd£712.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
Hassaad9(ex 5)
49-8OR: 71D
T: Archie WatsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Irene May9
49-7OR: 75C
T: S KirkJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Lalania20
59-7OR: 75CD
T: W StoneJ: Hollie Doyle
Last RunWatch last race
4
Gold At Midnight28
49-5OR: 73D
T: W R MuirJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Mythical Spirit272
69-4OR: 72BFCD
T: Miss J A CamachoJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Fantastic Flyer16
59-4OR: 72CD
T: D K IvoryJ: Sophie Ralston (5)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Knockabout Queen13
48-13OR: 67D
T: A W CarrollJ: Kieren Fox
Last RunWatch last race
8
Royal Dynasty38
48-11OR: 65D
T: Mohamed MoubarakJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Alicia Darcy9
48-9OR: 63D
T: Archie WatsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Siena Mia7(ex 5)
58-8OR: 57
T: P A KirbyJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
11
Dubai Elegance9
68-6OR: 60CD
T: D ShawJ: Lewis Edmunds
Last RunWatch last race
12
Kath's Lustre13
58-5OR: 59CD
T: R HughesJ: George Rooke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
13
Aquarius10
48-2OR: 56CD
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Kath's Lustre (N/A), Dubai Elegance (N/A), Siena Mia (N/A), Knockabout Queen (N/A), Fantastic Flyer (N/A), Lalania (N/A), Irene May (N/A), Royal Dynasty (N/A), Mythical Spirit (N/A), Hassaad (N/A), Gold At Midnight (N/A), Aquarius (N/A), Alicia Darcy (N/A)

