Next Race Off

Meetings

19:15 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bet In Play At totesport.com Classified Stakes (Class 6)
  • 1m 5f 66y,
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner£2,846.002nd£847.003rd£423.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Beau Knight182
89-2OR: 50C
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt
Last RunWatch last race
2
Carvelas8
119-2OR: 48C
T: J R JenkinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Dolphin Village24
109-2OR: 44
T: S A HarrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Heaven Up Here27
59-2OR: 45
T: John BerryJ: Nicola Currie
Last RunWatch last race
5
Incus35
79-2OR: 45
T: E De GilesJ: Jane Elliott
Last RunWatch last race
6
Marshall Aid16
79-2OR: 48CD
T: M D I UsherJ: Nicola Currie
Last RunWatch last race
7
Outrath11
109-2OR: 42
T: Suzi BestJ: D C Costello
Last RunWatch last race
8
Sexy Secret29
99-2OR: 41C
T: Simon PearceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Tyrsal8
99-2OR: 47
T: P S McEnteeJ: M Dwyer
Last RunWatch last race
10
Aleatoric15
49-0OR: 20
T: Martin SmithJ: Jacob Clark (7)
Last RunWatch last race
11
Best Haaf18
49-0OR: 48
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
12
Black Kraken300
49-0OR: 45
T: B HaslamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Cinzento122
49-0OR: 44
T: R A TealJ: Jack Mitchell
Last RunWatch last race
14
Clubora8
49-0OR: 43
T: Eve Johnson HoughtonJ: Charles Bishop
Last RunWatch last race
15
Fanny Chenal8
49-0OR: 43
T: J R BoyleJ: Hayley Turner
Last RunWatch last race
16
Ignatius9
49-0OR: 47BF
T: J R BestJ: Kieren Fox
Last RunWatch last race
17
Lady Shanawell24
49-0OR: 50BF
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen
Last RunWatch last race
18
Sweet Jemima8
49-0OR: 50
T: W R MuirJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Heaven Up Here (N/A), Dolphin Village (N/A), Lady Shanawell (N/A), Ignatius (N/A), Fanny Chenal (N/A), Clubora (N/A), Cinzento (N/A), Black Kraken (N/A), Best Haaf (N/A), Aleatoric (N/A), Tyrsal (N/A), Outrath (N/A), Marshall Aid (N/A), Incus (N/A), Beau Knight (N/A), Sweet Jemima (N/A), Sexy Secret (N/A), Carvelas (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
1/4
1
(1)
Bigdaddysglory
J: Avery Whisman
15/2
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
9/1
4
(4)
Alpha Girl
J: Trevor McCarthy
11/1
3
(3)
Wild Cappucino
J: Gustavo Larrosa
14/1
6
(6)
Down With Brown
J: Leonardo Corujo
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex