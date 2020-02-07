Next Race Off

Meetings
19:15 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- Bet In Play At totesport.com Classified Stakes (Class 6)
- 1m 5f 66y,
- 18 Runners
- Winner£2,846.002nd£847.003rd£423.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Beau Knight182
89-2OR: 50C
2
119-2OR: 48C
3
109-2OR: 44
4
59-2OR: 45
5
Incus35
79-2OR: 45
6
79-2OR: 48CD
7
Outrath11
109-2OR: 42
8
99-2OR: 41C
9
99-2OR: 47
10
49-0OR: 20
11
49-0OR: 48
12
Black Kraken300
49-0OR: 45
13
Cinzento122
49-0OR: 44
14
49-0OR: 43
15
49-0OR: 43
16
49-0OR: 47BF
17
49-0OR: 50BF
18
49-0OR: 50
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Heaven Up Here (N/A), Dolphin Village (N/A), Lady Shanawell (N/A), Ignatius (N/A), Fanny Chenal (N/A), Clubora (N/A), Cinzento (N/A), Black Kraken (N/A), Best Haaf (N/A), Aleatoric (N/A), Tyrsal (N/A), Outrath (N/A), Marshall Aid (N/A), Incus (N/A), Beau Knight (N/A), Sweet Jemima (N/A), Sexy Secret (N/A), Carvelas (N/A)
