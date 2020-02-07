Next Race Off

Meetings
18:45 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap (Class 5)
- 0m 5f,
- 15 Runners
- Winner£4,787.002nd£1,424.003rd£712.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
89-9OR: 72CD
2
89-8OR: 71CD
3
69-7OR: 70CD
4
Top Boy30
109-6OR: 69CD
5
49-5OR: 68BFD
6
Lorna Cole137
49-4OR: 67D
7
59-2OR: 65CD
8
89-1OR: 64BFD
9
69-0OR: 63CD
10
69-0OR: 63D
11
Awsaaf20
58-12OR: 61D
12
48-12OR: 61
13
58-7OR: 56CD
14
Atyaaf160
58-7OR: 56CD
15
Jorvik Prince8(ex 5)
68-4OR: 48CD
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Jorvik Prince (N/A), Solar Park (N/A), Equally Fast (N/A), Marietta Robusti (N/A), Lorna Cole (N/A), Cappananty Con (N/A), Something Lucky (N/A), Top Boy (N/A), Tone The Barone (N/A), Roundabout Magic (N/A), Precious Plum (N/A), Excellent George (N/A), Broughton Excels (N/A), Awsaaf (N/A), Atyaaf (N/A)
