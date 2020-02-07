Next Race Off

Meetings

18:45 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020

  • Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap (Class 5)
  • 0m 5f,
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner£4,787.002nd£1,424.003rd£712.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
Excellent George18
89-9OR: 72CD
T: S C WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Something Lucky16
89-8OR: 71CD
T: M J AttwaterJ: R Havlin
Last RunWatch last race
3
Cappananty Con20
69-7OR: 70CD
T: C WallisJ: William Carson
Last RunWatch last race
4
Top Boy30
109-6OR: 69CD
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Tone The Barone172
49-5OR: 68BFD
T: S C WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Lorna Cole137
49-4OR: 67D
T: W R MuirJ: M Dwyer
Last RunWatch last race
7
Marietta Robusti17
59-2OR: 65CD
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Equally Fast13
89-1OR: 64BFD
T: R HarrisJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
9
Precious Plum42
69-0OR: 63CD
T: C WallisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Roundabout Magic16
69-0OR: 63D
T: S DowJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Awsaaf20
58-12OR: 61D
T: M WighamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Solar Park13
48-12OR: 61
T: M J AttwaterJ: D C Costello
Last RunWatch last race
13
Broughton Excels20
58-7OR: 56CD
T: S C WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Atyaaf160
58-7OR: 56CD
T: D ShawJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Jorvik Prince8(ex 5)
68-4OR: 48CD
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

