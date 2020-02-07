Next Race Off

Meetings

18:15 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Extra Places At totesport.com Maiden Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 2f,
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner£4,948.002nd£1,472.003rd£736.004th£368.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
Ed Cuvee217
410-0OR:
T: Mrs C A DunnettJ: A McCarthy
Last RunWatch last race
2
Good Ole Winnie8
49-9OR:
T: M ApplebyJ: J Quinn
Last RunWatch last race
3
Hideaway414
49-9OR:
T: L McJannetJ: E J Walsh
Last RunWatch last race
4
Red Dragoness34
49-9OR:
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Antonine Road
38-6OR:
T: M JohnstonJ: 
6
Atlantic Crossing249
38-6OR:
T: P F I ColeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Cemhaan102
38-6OR:
T: J H M GosdenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Express Route
38-6OR:
T: C ApplebyJ: L Morris
9
Harmonious
38-6OR:
T: M MeadeJ: 
10
King Of The South
38-6OR:
T: D R LaniganJ: 
11
Papa Power29
38-6OR:
T: A M BaldingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Pyramid Place28
38-6OR: 72
T: J H M GosdenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Regal Legacy
38-6OR:
T: C ApplebyJ: 
14
Lisbet64
38-1OR:
T: J H M GosdenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Serengeti Star
38-1OR:
T: M JohnstonJ: 
16
Silver Desert
38-1OR:
T: D R LaniganJ: 
17
True Scarlet27
38-1OR: 77
T: Ed WalkerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Antonine Road (N/A), True Scarlet (N/A), Express Route (N/A), Hideaway (N/A), Good Ole Winnie (N/A), Ed Cuvee (N/A), Silver Desert (N/A), Serengeti Star (N/A), Regal Legacy (N/A), Red Dragoness (N/A), Pyramid Place (N/A), Papa Power (N/A), Lisbet (N/A), King Of The South (N/A), Harmonious (N/A), Cemhaan (N/A), Atlantic Crossing (N/A)

