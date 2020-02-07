Next Race Off

Meetings
17:45 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020
Scheduled
- totepool Cashback Club At totesport.com Classified Stakes (Class 6)
- 0m 7f,
- 18 Runners
- Winner£2,846.002nd£847.003rd£423.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
59-5OR: 50D
2
Badger Berry113
49-0OR: 41
3
69-0OR: 46
4
49-0OR: 48
5
49-0OR: 38
6
59-0OR: 45
7
69-0OR: 47CD
8
49-0OR: 48D
9
Rosarno14
69-0OR: 50CD
10
49-0OR: 44
11
99-0OR: 50CD
12
49-0OR: 50D
13
Tavener26
89-0OR: 42CD
14
59-0OR: 50D
15
59-0OR: 48
16
Three C's114
69-0OR: 48D
17
49-0OR: 39
18
89-0OR: 41D
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
William Ashford (N/A), The British Lion (N/A), Sandy Heartbeat (N/A), Rosarno (N/A), Rinty Maginty (N/A), Poppy May (N/A), Illustrious Spirit (N/A), Ebony Belle (N/A), Duke Debonair (N/A), Drop Kick Murphi (N/A), Badger Berry (N/A), Elusif (N/A), Tintern Spirit (N/A), Three C's (N/A), Theydon Spirit (N/A), Tavener (N/A), Sharrabang (N/A), Satchville Flyer (N/A)
