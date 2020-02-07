Next Race Off

Meetings

17:45 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • totepool Cashback Club At totesport.com Classified Stakes (Class 6)
  • 0m 7f,
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner£2,846.002nd£847.003rd£423.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
Elusif6
59-5OR: 50D
T: P S McEnteeJ: M Dwyer
2
Badger Berry113
49-0OR: 41
T: C WallisJ: William Carson
3
Drop Kick Murphi30
69-0OR: 46
T: Mrs C A DunnettJ: A McCarthy
4
Duke Debonair24
49-0OR: 48
T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie
5
Ebony Belle81
49-0OR: 38
T: Mrs L C JewellJ: J Quinn
6
Illustrious Spirit20
59-0OR: 45
T: Ali StrongeJ: K T O'Neill
7
Poppy May7
69-0OR: 47CD
T: J G GivenJ: Barry McHugh
8
Rinty Maginty24
49-0OR: 48D
T: H SpillerJ: David Probert
9
Rosarno14
69-0OR: 50CD
T: Chelsea BanhamJ: Joey Haynes
10
Sandy Heartbeat8
49-0OR: 44
T: D K IvoryJ: Sophie Ralston (5)
11
Satchville Flyer6
99-0OR: 50CD
T: J M BradleyJ: 
12
Sharrabang7
49-0OR: 50D
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: 
13
Tavener26
89-0OR: 42CD
T: D C GriffithsJ: 
14
The British Lion9
59-0OR: 50D
T: Alexandra DunnJ: R Havlin
15
Theydon Spirit6
59-0OR: 48
T: P CharalambousJ: 
16
Three C's114
69-0OR: 48D
T: George BougheyJ: 
17
Tintern Spirit14
49-0OR: 39
T: J M BradleyJ: 
18
William Ashford10
89-0OR: 41D
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

