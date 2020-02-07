Next Race Off

Meetings

17:10 Chelmsford City Fri 7 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bet At totesport.com Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m,
  • 24 Runners
  • Winner£2,846.002nd£847.003rd£423.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
My Law9(ex 5)
49-12OR: 52
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
2
Sharp Operator14
79-9OR: 54CD
T: C WallisJ: William Carson
Last RunWatch last race
3
Misty14
49-9OR: 54
T: R M BeckettJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Zayriyan39
59-8OR: 53
T: Ali StrongeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Bold Decision18
49-8OR: 53
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Bird To Love13
69-7OR: 52
T: M D I UsherJ: Isobel Francis (7)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Lacan56
99-6OR: 51CD
T: M L W BellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Martin King9
49-6OR: 51
T: J ButlerJ: A Kirby
Last RunWatch last race
9
Irish Times141
59-6OR: 51CD
T: H SpillerJ: Ray Dawson (5)
Last RunWatch last race
10
Quick Monet74
79-6OR: 51C
T: S A HarrisJ: M Dwyer
Last RunWatch last race
11
The British Lion9
59-5OR: 50
T: Alexandra DunnJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Voice of A Leader14
99-4OR: 49
T: Chelsea BanhamJ: Joey Haynes
Last RunWatch last race
13
Theydon Spirit6
59-3OR: 48
T: P CharalambousJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Arlecchino's Leap14
89-3OR: 48CD
T: M D I UsherJ: Isobel Francis (7)
Last RunWatch last race
15
Cristal Pallas Cat14
59-2OR: 47D
T: R IngramJ: Rhiain Ingram (5)
Last RunWatch last race
16
Roca Magica14
49-2OR: 47BFCD
T: E A L DunlopJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Nicky Baby16
69-0OR: 45CD
T: D K IvoryJ: Sophie Ralston (5)
Last RunWatch last race
18
Dukes Meadow16
99-0OR: 45CD
T: R IngramJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Grandee Daisy20
49-0OR: 45
T: M ApplebyJ: J Quinn
Last RunWatch last race
20
Lady Carduros10
69-0OR: 45
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Margaret J10
49-0OR: 45
T: P S McEnteeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Musee D'Orsay35
49-0OR: 45
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Ebony Belle81
49-0OR: 45
T: Mrs L C JewellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Sixth Of June14
69-0OR: 45
T: Simon EarleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

