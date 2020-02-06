Next Race Off

Meetings

15:50 Chelmsford City Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bet totescoop6 At totesport.com Handicap (Class 3)
  • 0m 5f,
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£8,410.002nd£2,502.003rd£1,251.004th£625.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Alsvinder20
79-7OR: 90CD
T: P A KirbyJ: A Kirby
Last RunWatch last race
2
Lancelot Du Lac19
109-7OR: 90CD
T: D K IvoryJ: Sophie Ralston (5)
Last RunWatch last race
3
Typhoon Ten9
49-6OR: 89
T: R HannonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Thegreatestshowman59
49-4OR: 87CD
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Verne Castle7
79-0OR: 83CD
T: M WighamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Pink Flamingo18
49-0OR: 83D
T: M J AttwaterJ: D C Costello
Last RunWatch last race
7
Louis Treize14
48-12OR: 81
T: Richard SpencerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Busby15
58-12OR: 81BFC
T: C AllenJ: M Dwyer
Last RunWatch last race
9
Foxy Forever7
108-11OR: 80CD
T: M WighamJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Shamshon19
98-10OR: 79CD
T: S C WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
King Robert18
78-10OR: 79CD
T: C WallisJ: William Carson
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

King Robert (N/A), Busby (N/A), Pink Flamingo (N/A), Verne Castle (N/A), Lancelot Du Lac (N/A), Alsvinder (N/A), Typhoon Ten (N/A), Thegreatestshowman (N/A), Shamshon (N/A), Louis Treize (N/A), Foxy Forever (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

