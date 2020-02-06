Meetings
15:50 Chelmsford City Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Bet totescoop6 At totesport.com Handicap (Class 3)
- 0m 5f,
- 11 Runners
- Winner£8,410.002nd£2,502.003rd£1,251.004th£625.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
79-7OR: 90CD
2
109-7OR: 90CD
3
49-6OR: 89
4
49-4OR: 87CD
5
79-0OR: 83CD
6
49-0OR: 83D
7
48-12OR: 81
8
Busby15
58-12OR: 81BFC
9
108-11OR: 80CD
10
Shamshon19
98-10OR: 79CD
11
78-10OR: 79CD
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
King Robert (N/A), Busby (N/A), Pink Flamingo (N/A), Verne Castle (N/A), Lancelot Du Lac (N/A), Alsvinder (N/A), Typhoon Ten (N/A), Thegreatestshowman (N/A), Shamshon (N/A), Louis Treize (N/A), Foxy Forever (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed