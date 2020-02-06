Next Race Off

Meetings
14:40 Chelmsford City Thu 6 February 2020
Scheduled
- Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Handicap (Class 3)
- 0m 6f,
- 16 Runners
- Winner£8,410.002nd£2,502.003rd£1,251.004th£625.00
- Surface: Polytrack
1
109-9OR: 97D
2
Reeves27
49-7OR: 95CD
3
49-6OR: 94
4
Gamgoom105
99-6OR: 94D
5
Mohareb27
49-4OR: 92BFCD
6
79-4OR: 92CD
7
59-3OR: 91CD
8
49-1OR: 89D
9
49-1OR: 89D
10
79-0OR: 88D
11
48-13OR: 87CD
12
68-13OR: 87CD
13
48-12OR: 86C
14
48-8OR: 82CD
15
98-8OR: 82D
16
58-5OR: 79C
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
With Caution (N/A), Thegreatestshowman (N/A), Reeves (N/A), Storm Over (N/A), Fizzy Feet (N/A), Rock On Baileys (N/A), Mohareb (N/A), Watchable (N/A), Typhoon Ten (N/A), Street Parade (N/A), Prince of Rome (N/A), Gracious John (N/A), Gamgoom (N/A), Double Up (N/A), Commander Han (N/A), Calder Prince (N/A)
