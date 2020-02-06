Next Race Off

Meetings

14:40 Chelmsford City Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Handicap (Class 3)
  • 0m 6f,
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner£8,410.002nd£2,502.003rd£1,251.004th£625.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
Watchable29
109-9OR: 97D
T: D O'MearaJ: A Kirby
2
Reeves27
49-7OR: 95CD
T: R M H CowellJ: 
3
Street Parade35
49-6OR: 94
T: S C WilliamsJ: 
4
Gamgoom105
99-6OR: 94D
T: M HoferJ: 
5
Mohareb27
49-4OR: 92BFCD
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
6
Calder Prince19
79-4OR: 92CD
T: Tom DascombeJ: 
7
Rock On Baileys34
59-3OR: 91CD
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Lewis Edmunds
8
Typhoon Ten9
49-1OR: 89D
T: R HannonJ: 
9
Fizzy Feet26
49-1OR: 89D
T: David LoughnaneJ: Hollie Doyle
10
Gracious John20
79-0OR: 88D
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
11
Thegreatestshowman59
48-13OR: 87CD
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: 
12
Storm Over19
68-13OR: 87CD
T: Phillip MakinJ: B A Curtis
13
Prince of Rome29
48-12OR: 86C
T: R HughesJ: 
14
With Caution29
48-8OR: 82CD
T: J M P EustaceJ: 
15
Double Up29
98-8OR: 82D
T: Ian WilliamsJ: 
16
Commander Han20
58-5OR: 79C
T: S C WilliamsJ: 
Forecast

With Caution (N/A), Thegreatestshowman (N/A), Reeves (N/A), Storm Over (N/A), Fizzy Feet (N/A), Rock On Baileys (N/A), Mohareb (N/A), Watchable (N/A), Typhoon Ten (N/A), Street Parade (N/A), Prince of Rome (N/A), Gracious John (N/A), Gamgoom (N/A), Double Up (N/A), Commander Han (N/A), Calder Prince (N/A)

