Next Race Off

Meetings

13:10 Chelmsford City Thu 6 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bet toteplacepot At totesport.com Classified Stakes (Class 6)
  • 1m 2f,
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner£2,846.002nd£847.003rd£423.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Lady Of York7
69-13OR: 46CD
T: Chelsea BanhamJ: Joey Haynes
Last RunWatch last race
2
Cash N Carrie7
69-8OR: 48CD
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Gunner Moyne32
89-8OR: 43C
T: Emma OwenJ: Jonathan Fisher (5)
Last RunWatch last race
4
Johni Boxit23
59-8OR: 47
T: B BarrJ: George Rooke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
5
Kerrera26
79-8OR: 49BFC
T: D K IvoryJ: Sophie Ralston (5)
Last RunWatch last race
6
Maykir33
49-8OR: 45
T: J R JenkinsJ: Lewis Edmunds
Last RunWatch last race
7
N Over J13
59-8OR: 45
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
8
Outrath10
109-8OR: 42
T: Suzi BestJ: D C Costello
Last RunWatch last race
9
Padura Brave19
49-8OR: 45
T: M D I UsherJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
10
Saga Sprint32
79-8OR: 40D
T: J R JenkinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Casablanca Kid147
38-0OR: 28
T: D P QuinnJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Contract Kid33
38-0OR: 45
T: D M LoughnaneJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Dark Side Division12
38-0OR: 37
T: J RyanJ: Darragh Keenan (3)
Last RunWatch last race
14
Dazzling Darren27
38-0OR: 48
T: G P CromwellJ: K T O'Neill
Last RunWatch last race
15
Herre Dittery164
38-0OR: 49
T: P PhelanJ: Hollie Doyle
Last RunWatch last race
16
Jen's Lad104
38-0OR: 50
T: R HannonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Sea Willow17
38-0OR: 50
T: H SpillerJ: Gabriele Malune (3)
Last RunWatch last race
18
Cat Royale26
70-0OR: 51CD
T: J ButlerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Jen's Lad (N/A), Contract Kid (N/A), N Over J (N/A), Maykir (N/A), Kerrera (N/A), Cat Royale (N/A), Sea Willow (N/A), Herre Dittery (N/A), Dazzling Darren (N/A), Dark Side Division (N/A), Padura Brave (N/A), Outrath (N/A), Johni Boxit (N/A), Gunner Moyne (N/A), Cash N Carrie (N/A), Lady Of York (N/A), Saga Sprint (N/A), Casablanca Kid (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
13/8
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
4/1
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
4/1
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
7/1
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
10/1
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
12/1
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
14/1
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
20/1
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
20/1
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
20/1
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
28/1
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
50/1
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex