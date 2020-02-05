Next Race Off

Meetings

13:45 Ludlow Wed 5 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • G.C. Rickards 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 169y,
  • 37 Runners
  • Winner£4,224.002nd£1,240.003rd£620.004th£310.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Ballinsker74
511-9OR: 130CD
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Feel The Pinch231
611-9OR: D
T: F O'BrienJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Garry Clermont49
511-9OR: 125BFCD
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Pull Green35
511-9OR: 122BFD
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Stimulating Song13
511-9OR: 125D
T: M F HarrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Langer Dan53
411-5OR: 135CD
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
Last RunWatch last race
7
Adams Star32
511-3OR:
T: David DennisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Allenby36
511-3OR:
T: P J HobbsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Archie Brown285
611-3OR: BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Battlefield30
811-3OR:
T: J GroucottJ: L Treadwell
Last RunWatch last race
11
Boagrius53
811-3OR: 122D
T: T R GeorgeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Captain Aulmes30
811-3OR: D
T: B J LlewellynJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Etat Major Aulmes21
611-3OR:
T: Oliver SignyJ: Jamie Bargary
Last RunWatch last race
14
Fazayte25
511-3OR:
T: T SymondsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Felix D'autry35
611-3OR:
T: O SherwoodJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Fingal D'Arthel41
511-3OR:
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Fun De Nuit72
511-3OR:
T: S-J DaviesJ: Charlie Hammond (3)
Last RunWatch last race
18
Jaunty Viking274
511-3OR:
T: B EckleyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Kiteinahurricane20
511-3OR:
T: Sam AllwoodJ: Matt Griffiths
Last RunWatch last race
20
Let The Heirs Walk112
611-3OR: 127
T: Tim VaughanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Muse Of Fire20
611-3OR:
T: J GroucottJ: Lee Edwards
Last RunWatch last race
22
Namib Dancer72
611-3OR: 119
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Nocte Volatus29
511-3OR:
T: Tom LaceyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Rathnure Ranger39
611-3OR:
T: Katy PriceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
25
Rostello26
511-3OR: 127BF
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
26
Shady Character11
711-3OR:
T: Oliver GreenallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
27
Shutthegate344
611-3OR:
T: J L SpearingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
28
Staithes318
511-3OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
29
Steel Yard20
511-3OR:
T: Oliver GreenallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
30
The Newest One37
511-3OR:
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
31
The Swagman60
611-3OR: 113
T: S DurackJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
32
Stratagem109
410-13OR:
T: P F NichollsJ: 
33
A New Siege55
510-10OR:
T: N J HawkeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
34
Boomtime Banker123
610-10OR:
T: D J JeffreysJ: 
35
Dream De Dream87
810-10OR:
T: Oliver SignyJ: 
36
Pillar Of Steel69
510-10OR:
T: J L SpearingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
37
Secret Court28
610-10OR:
T: R DickinJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Smarty Wild11-3
T: P J HobbsJ: T J O'Brien

Forecast

Muse Of Fire (N/A), Kiteinahurricane (N/A), Fun De Nuit (N/A), Etat Major Aulmes (N/A), Battlefield (N/A), Langer Dan (N/A), Stimulating Song (N/A), Pull Green (N/A), Garry Clermont (N/A), Feel The Pinch (N/A), Ballinsker (N/A), The Swagman (N/A), The Newest One (N/A), Stratagem (N/A), Steel Yard (N/A), Staithes (N/A), Shutthegate (N/A), Shady Character (N/A), Secret Court (N/A), Rostello (N/A), Rathnure Ranger (N/A), Pillar Of Steel (N/A), Nocte Volatus (N/A), Namib Dancer (N/A), Let The Heirs Walk (N/A), Jaunty Viking (N/A), Fingal D'Arthel (N/A), Felix D'autry (N/A), Fazayte (N/A), Dream De Dream (N/A), Captain Aulmes (N/A), Boomtime Banker (N/A), Boagrius (N/A), Archie Brown (N/A), A New Siege (N/A), Allenby (N/A), Adams Star (N/A)

