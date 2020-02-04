Next Race Off

Meetings

13:55 Sedgefield Tue 4 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Sprayclad UK Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 3f 188y,
  • 35 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Sabbathical6(ex 7)
512-1OR: 96D
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last Run
2
Buttevant Lady37
712-0OR: 102D
T: Mrs A C HamiltonJ: 
Last Run
3
The Very Thing32
611-13OR: 101
T: Micky HammondJ: Billy Garritty (5)
Last Run
4
Haasab32
711-12OR: 100
T: Laura MorganJ: 
Last Run
5
Artichoke Heart26
511-11OR: 99
T: D McCain JnrJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)
Last Run
6
Whispering Waters15
711-10OR: 98
T: I JardineJ: C O'Farrell
Last Run
7
Ring The Moon5
711-9OR: 97
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last Run
8
Symphony Hall20
511-7OR: 95
T: W GreatrexJ: 
Last Run
9
Astra Via72
511-6OR: 94
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
10
Roxyfet9(ex 7)
1011-5OR: 86C
T: Micky HammondJ: 
Last Run
11
Lastofthecosmics18
511-4OR: 92
T: I JardineJ: 
Last Run
12
Gabriel Oak34
411-3OR: 102
T: D McCain JnrJ: 
Last Run
13
Friends In Heaven385
811-2OR: 90
T: A WilsonJ: Callum Bewley
Last Run
14
Pola Chance12
411-2OR: 101D
T: N J HawkeJ: 
Last Run
15
Goldslinger9
811-2OR: 90
T: A B HamiltonJ: 
Last Run
16
On We Go16
711-1OR: 89
T: Kenny JohnsonJ: 
Last Run
17
Miss Zip54
711-0OR: 88
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last Run
18
Agent Westy49
610-13OR: 87
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last Run
19
Cheers Jd29
810-13OR: 87
T: Justin LandyJ: 
Last Run
20
Ex S'elance12
610-12OR: 86
T: Micky HammondJ: A P Cawley
Last Run
21
Flaming Glory23
610-11OR: 85
T: Katie ScottJ: 
Last Run
22
Bertie Blake25
710-10OR: 84CD
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson
Last Run
23
Go As You Please35
710-9OR: 83
T: P R WebberJ: R P McLernon
Last Run
24
Magnum469
710-8OR: 82
T: R G HawkerJ: 
Last Run
25
Duty Girl29
710-8OR: 82
T: Julia BrookeJ: Henry Brooke
Last Run
26
Kalaskadesemilley84
910-6OR: 80
T: J FarrellyJ: 
Last Run
27
Phantom Isle638
710-5OR: 79
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: 
Last Run
28
Jo Cashflow25
610-5OR: 79
T: C GrantJ: 
Last Run
29
Amlovi56
710-4OR: 78
T: A WintleJ: 
Last Run
30
Tara Well22
1010-3OR: 77D
T: R DickinJ: 
Last Run
31
Rhythm Of Sound522
1010-3OR: 77C
T: Paula SmithJ: Emma Smith-Chaston (7)
Last Run
32
Dorette13
710-2OR: 76
T: C N KellettJ: D Crosse
Last Run
33
Sincerely Resdev9
510-2OR: 76
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last Run
34
Dolly's Dot9
99-12OR: 72CD
T: V ThompsonJ: 
Last Run
35
Kisumu32
89-10OR: 70
T: Micky HammondJ: Emma Smith-Chaston (7)
Last Run

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Miss Zip (N/A), On We Go (N/A), Goldslinger (N/A), Pola Chance (N/A), Friends In Heaven (N/A), Gabriel Oak (N/A), Lastofthecosmics (N/A), Roxyfet (N/A), Sabbathical (N/A), Kisumu (N/A), Dorette (N/A), Rhythm Of Sound (N/A), Jo Cashflow (N/A), Duty Girl (N/A), Go As You Please (N/A), Bertie Blake (N/A), Ex S'elance (N/A), Whispering Waters (N/A), Artichoke Heart (N/A), The Very Thing (N/A), Buttevant Lady (N/A), Tara Well (N/A), Symphony Hall (N/A), Sincerely Resdev (N/A), Ring The Moon (N/A), Phantom Isle (N/A), Magnum (N/A), Kalaskadesemilley (N/A), Haasab (N/A), Flaming Glory (N/A), Dolly's Dot (N/A), Cheers Jd (N/A), Astra Via (N/A), Amlovi (N/A), Agent Westy (N/A)

Full Racecard

