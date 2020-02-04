Next Race Off

13:55 Sedgefield Tue 4 February 2020
- Sprayclad UK Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
- 2m 3f 188y,
- 35 Runners
- Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Miss Zip (N/A), On We Go (N/A), Goldslinger (N/A), Pola Chance (N/A), Friends In Heaven (N/A), Gabriel Oak (N/A), Lastofthecosmics (N/A), Roxyfet (N/A), Sabbathical (N/A), Kisumu (N/A), Dorette (N/A), Rhythm Of Sound (N/A), Jo Cashflow (N/A), Duty Girl (N/A), Go As You Please (N/A), Bertie Blake (N/A), Ex S'elance (N/A), Whispering Waters (N/A), Artichoke Heart (N/A), The Very Thing (N/A), Buttevant Lady (N/A), Tara Well (N/A), Symphony Hall (N/A), Sincerely Resdev (N/A), Ring The Moon (N/A), Phantom Isle (N/A), Magnum (N/A), Kalaskadesemilley (N/A), Haasab (N/A), Flaming Glory (N/A), Dolly's Dot (N/A), Cheers Jd (N/A), Astra Via (N/A), Amlovi (N/A), Agent Westy (N/A)
