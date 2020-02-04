Next Race Off

Meetings
20:00 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020
Scheduled
- 32Red On The App Store Fillies' Handicap (Class 5)
- 1m 2f 219y,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£3,752.002nd£1,116.003rd£558.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
1
(8)
49-10OR: 71
8/1
2
(7)
Voit10
69-8OR: 68BFCD
7/1
3
(5)
49-8OR: 69
10/1
4
(6)
Hindaam96
49-7OR: 68
4/1
5
(2)
Iconic Codep13
59-5OR: 65
5/1
6
(1)
Munaajaatt67
49-4OR: 65
7/2
7
(9)
49-2OR: 63BF
7/1
8
(3)
49-2OR: 63C
16/1
9
(4)
59-1OR: 61
10/1
Betting
Forecast
Munaajaat (7/2), Hindaam (4/1), Iconic Code (5/1), Luck Of Clover (7/1), Voi (7/1), Proxy (8/1), Destinys Rock (10/1), Caen Na Coille (10/1), Comeonfeeltheforce (16/1)
