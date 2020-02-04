Next Race Off

Meetings

20:00 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020

  • 32Red On The App Store Fillies' Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 2f 219y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,752.002nd£1,116.003rd£558.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(8)
Proxy7
49-10OR: 71
8/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Voit10
69-8OR: 68BFCD
7/1
T: C AllenJ: Gabriele Malune (3)
Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
Caen Na Coilleh24
49-8OR: 69
10/1
T: C FellowesJ: Hayley Turner
Last RunWatch last race
4
(6)
Hindaam96
49-7OR: 68
4/1
T: W JarvisJ: K Shoemark
Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Iconic Codep13
59-5OR: 65
5/1
T: K DalgleishJ: J Fanning
Last RunWatch last race
6
(1)
Munaajaatt67
49-4OR: 65
7/2
T: J P O'BrienJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
7
(9)
Luck Of Clover22
49-2OR: 63BF
7/1
T: A M BaldingJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
8
(3)
Comeonfeeltheforcet25
49-2OR: 63C
16/1
T: L CarterJ: Callum Shepherd
Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Destinys Rock15
59-1OR: 61
10/1
T: D M LoughnaneJ: Kevin Lundie (5)
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Munaajaat (7/2), Hindaam (4/1), Iconic Code (5/1), Luck Of Clover (7/1), Voi (7/1), Proxy (8/1), Destinys Rock (10/1), Caen Na Coille (10/1), Comeonfeeltheforce (16/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

