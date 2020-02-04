Meetings
19:30 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020
Scheduled
- 32Red Casino Handicap (Class 4)
- 1m 2f 219y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£6,469.002nd£1,925.003rd£962.004th£481.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
1
(4)
59-7OR: 79
5/1
2
(2)
Starfighterp118
49-6OR: 79BF
9/4
3
(1)
Desert Friendh1183
49-5OR: 78C
10/1
4
(6)
49-5OR: 78
10/1
5
(3)
69-4OR: 76CD
4/1
6
(7)
Argust10
89-3OR: 75CD
14/1
7
(5)
49-2OR: 75
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Starfighter (9/4), Sea Sculpture (7/2), Ilhabela Fact (4/1), Allegiant (5/1), Grey D'Ars (10/1), Desert Friend (10/1), Argus (14/1)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
