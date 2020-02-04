Meetings
19:00 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020
Scheduled
- 32Red.com Handicap (Class 4)
- 7f,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£6,469.002nd£1,925.003rd£962.004th£481.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
1
(2)
79-7OR: 79CD
7/1
2
(5)
59-6OR: 78D
4/1
3
(9)
89-6OR: 78CD
12/1
4
(1)
Kamrap,t6
69-5OR: 77C
10/3
5
(6)
Apex Kingp10
69-4OR: 76D
16/1
6
(8)
Atletico17
89-1OR: 73
9/2
7
(4)
Nezar18
99-0OR: 72D
7/1
8
(3)
48-11OR: 69
7/1
9
(10)
48-9OR: 67
20/1
10
(7)
Waqaas10
68-9OR: 67D
33/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Kamra (10/3), Brigham Young (4/1), Atletico (9/2), Desert Land (7/1), Nezar (7/1), Bobby Wheeler (7/1), Gossiping (12/1), Apex King (16/1), Mykindofsunshine (20/1), Waqaas (33/1)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
