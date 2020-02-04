Next Race Off

Meetings

19:00 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020

Scheduled
  • 32Red.com Handicap (Class 4)
  • 7f,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£6,469.002nd£1,925.003rd£962.004th£481.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number
1
(2)
Bobby Wheelerp20
79-7OR: 79CD
7/1
T: C G CoxJ: A Kirby
Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Brigham Young13
59-6OR: 78D
4/1
T: Ed WalkerJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race
3
(9)
Gossiping10
89-6OR: 78CD
12/1
T: G L MooreJ: S W Kelly
Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Kamrap,t6
69-5OR: 77C
10/3
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
5
(6)
Apex Kingp10
69-4OR: 76D
16/1
T: M D I UsherJ: K Shoemark
Last RunWatch last race
6
(8)
Atletico17
89-1OR: 73
9/2
T: P D EvansJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Nezar18
99-0OR: 72D
7/1
T: D K IvoryJ: Sophie Ralston (5)
Last RunWatch last race
8
(3)
Desert Land17
48-11OR: 69
7/1
T: J R BoyleJ: Hayley Turner
Last RunWatch last race
9
(10)
Mykindofsunshine33
48-9OR: 67
20/1
T: Mark PattinsonJ: William Carson
Last RunWatch last race
10
(7)
Waqaas10
68-9OR: 67D
33/1
T: M D I UsherJ: Nicola Currie
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Kamra (10/3), Brigham Young (4/1), Atletico (9/2), Desert Land (7/1), Nezar (7/1), Bobby Wheeler (7/1), Gossiping (12/1), Apex King (16/1), Mykindofsunshine (20/1), Waqaas (33/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

