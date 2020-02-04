Next Race Off

18:30 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020
- 32Red Handicap (Class 3)
- 1m,
- 5 Runners
- Winner£9,338.002nd£2,796.003rd£1,398.004th£699.005th£350.006th£176.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Faced some stiff tests on her travels since winning over 7f at Wolverhampton last April but this a lot easier than the Listed race she contested in Germany when last seen out (last September). Current handicap mark looks restrictive, though.
Goes well here (has won and been placed over C&D) and reasonably well treated from just 2lb below his last winning mark; but not at his best recently and a lot needs to be taken on trust as he bids to bounce back from a series of modest runs.
Good effort when third in a conditions stakes last month and has thrived over the last six months by registering four wins on the Tapeta surface at Newcastle. Career highest mark to overcome but still a player if he handles the switch to Polytrack.
Has snippets of form that give him claims at this level but the moderate strike-rate of just 1-24 (and is 0-10 on the AW) has to be a concern. Needs a strong pace but gets the trip well; thereabouts if others falter.
On an attractive mark at present and notable he was a C&D winner around this time last year; was a good effort when third here last month and no surprise to see him go close from the same mark again.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Family Fortunes (7/4), Home Before Dusk (5/2), Pinnata (4/1), Ultimate Avenue (6/1), Adelante (8/1)
Verdict
- Home Before Dusk
- Family Fortunes
- Ultimate Avenue
