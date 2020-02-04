Next Race Off

Meetings

18:30 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020

Scheduled
  • 32Red Handicap (Class 3)
  • 1m,
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£9,338.002nd£2,796.003rd£1,398.004th£699.005th£350.006th£176.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number
1
(1)
Adelante156
49-8OR: 91
8/1
T: George BakerJ: George Rooke (7)

Faced some stiff tests on her travels since winning over 7f at Wolverhampton last April but this a lot easier than the Listed race she contested in Germany when last seen out (last September). Current handicap mark looks restrictive, though.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Pinnatat27
69-7OR: 90CD
4/1
T: S C WilliamsJ: P J McDonald

Goes well here (has won and been placed over C&D) and reasonably well treated from just 2lb below his last winning mark; but not at his best recently and a lot needs to be taken on trust as he bids to bounce back from a series of modest runs.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
Home Before Duskp27
59-5OR: 88D
5/2
T: K DalgleishJ: Callum Rodriguez

Good effort when third in a conditions stakes last month and has thrived over the last six months by registering four wins on the Tapeta surface at Newcastle. Career highest mark to overcome but still a player if he handles the switch to Polytrack.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Ultimate Avenueh17
68-12OR: 81D
6/1
T: D M SimcockJ: D E Hogan (3)

Has snippets of form that give him claims at this level but the moderate strike-rate of just 1-24 (and is 0-10 on the AW) has to be a concern. Needs a strong pace but gets the trip well; thereabouts if others falter.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(3)
Family Fortunes13
68-12OR: 81BFCD
7/4
T: M MadgwickJ: L P Keniry

On an attractive mark at present and notable he was a C&D winner around this time last year; was a good effort when third here last month and no surprise to see him go close from the same mark again.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Family Fortunes (7/4), Home Before Dusk (5/2), Pinnata (4/1), Ultimate Avenue (6/1), Adelante (8/1)

Verdict

HOME BEFORE DARK has been on the crest of a wave lately and will be a tough nut to crack if he handles the Polytrack surface at Kempton. Family Fortunes has no doubts on that score and will be a thorn in the side of the selection, while Ultimate Avenue could also pounce in the closing stages if he's granted a strong enough pace for him deliver his customary late challenge.
  1. Home Before Dusk
  2. Family Fortunes
  3. Ultimate Avenue
