Next Race Off

Meetings

18:00 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • 100% Profit Boost At 32RedSport.com Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,881.002nd£1,155.003rd£577.004th£289.005th£350.006th£176.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(2)
Call My Bluff59
39-5OR:
20/1
T: D J S Ffrench DavisJ: L P Keniry

Well held on turf debut last October and also a similar conclusion on AW bow at Wolverhampton in December; not without ability but still needs to improve. Qualifies for a handicap mark after this and may do better in that sphere.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Egypsyan Crackajak31
39-5OR:
50/1
T: D J S Ffrench DavisJ: D C Costello

No impact in either of his previous outings and already looks to be of limited ability; was outpaced from the start here last month and, even though he'll be sharper for a run, he still needs a big step forward on that evidence.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(1)
Forge Valley Lad73
39-5OR:
16/1
T: E F VaughanJ: S Donohoe

Raced keenly at Lingfield when last seen but faded when the tempo increased near the finish. This longer trip can help but he's been off since November and his stable has been very quiet in the intervening period.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(6)
Hover
39-5OR:
5/1
T: M MeadeJ: B A Curtis

An unraced €90,000 purchase who won't need to be anything out of the ordinary to make a winning debut in this ordinary company. He's a half-brother to 5f/6f winner Archer's Dream; his dam also won over sprint distances; well worth a betting check.

5
(3)
Law Of Peace134
39-5OR: 88BF
8/13
T: C ApplebyJ: A Kirby

Showed a lot of promise in his first couple of starts last year and went down fighting behind a couple of useful yardsticks. He did disappoint in novice stakes when last seen but that form could still be a cut above this; a serious player here.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Lexington Force
39-5OR:
6/1
T: R HannonJ: M Dwyer

An unraced son of Group 1 winner (6f) Dabirsim and is bred to be effective at this sort of trip; from a yard with an exemplary record of having one ready on their racecourse debut. Another to consider.

7
(5)
Affable
39-0OR:
10/1
T: R M BeckettJ: Rob Hornby

A daughter of New Approach out of a winner over an extended 1m2f; yard rounded off 2019 on a high but has been quite of late. Might just be better for the experience.

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Law Of Peace (8/13), Hover (5/1), Lexington Force (6/1), Affable (10/1), Forge Valley Lad (16/1), Call My Bluff (20/1), Egypsyan Crackajak (50/1)

Verdict

This presents LAW OF PEACE with a good chance of getting off the mark at the fourth time of asking. His dam is an influence for coping with an artificial surface and, with the step up in trip likely to suit, there is a lot to like about the Godolphin-owned colt. Hover, Lexington Force and Affable won't need to be anything special to hold the rest with at experience at bay.
  1. Law Of Peace
  2. Hover
  3. Lexington Force
