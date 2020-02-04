Next Race Off

18:00 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020
- 100% Profit Boost At 32RedSport.com Novice Stakes (Class 5)
- 1m,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£3,881.002nd£1,155.003rd£577.004th£289.005th£350.006th£176.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Well held on turf debut last October and also a similar conclusion on AW bow at Wolverhampton in December; not without ability but still needs to improve. Qualifies for a handicap mark after this and may do better in that sphere.
No impact in either of his previous outings and already looks to be of limited ability; was outpaced from the start here last month and, even though he'll be sharper for a run, he still needs a big step forward on that evidence.
Raced keenly at Lingfield when last seen but faded when the tempo increased near the finish. This longer trip can help but he's been off since November and his stable has been very quiet in the intervening period.
An unraced €90,000 purchase who won't need to be anything out of the ordinary to make a winning debut in this ordinary company. He's a half-brother to 5f/6f winner Archer's Dream; his dam also won over sprint distances; well worth a betting check.
Showed a lot of promise in his first couple of starts last year and went down fighting behind a couple of useful yardsticks. He did disappoint in novice stakes when last seen but that form could still be a cut above this; a serious player here.
An unraced son of Group 1 winner (6f) Dabirsim and is bred to be effective at this sort of trip; from a yard with an exemplary record of having one ready on their racecourse debut. Another to consider.
A daughter of New Approach out of a winner over an extended 1m2f; yard rounded off 2019 on a high but has been quite of late. Might just be better for the experience.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Law Of Peace (8/13), Hover (5/1), Lexington Force (6/1), Affable (10/1), Forge Valley Lad (16/1), Call My Bluff (20/1), Egypsyan Crackajak (50/1)
Verdict
- Law Of Peace
- Hover
- Lexington Force
