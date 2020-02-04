Next Race Off

17:25 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020
- Wise Betting At racingtv.com Handicap (Div 2) (Class 6)
- 6f,
- 11 Runners
- Winner£3,105.002nd£924.003rd£462.004th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Best effort so far when second of 13 at Sligo (extended 5f, good) last August; been off since being well beaten in a tough looking handicap at The Curragh the following month and might be best watched on debut for a new yard.
The filly's penultimate start (which was over C&D) was a respectable effort that gives her place claims at least in this company. Her stamina was stretched over an extended mile last time out, so that run might be best forgiven; one to monitor.
Represents a yard that traditionally aims to steal a march in terms of getting younger horses ready for a run, so merits respect on past history of the yard alone. Her latest start was her best yet; might be more to come despite a 2lb higher mark.
Three starts over 7f brought little last year but his dam won over this trip and the indications are that the lesser distance could suit. Been off since November and his yard has been quiet; on balance he has a bit to prove on handicap debut.
Shown promise on a couple of occasions but sat out most of last summer and two starts on the AW at the back-end of 2019 were modest efforts. Dropped 6lb but still has something to find.
Last two starts were promising for a low-key handicap but the filly has already created the impression that a longer trip might be in order. (Beaten 8¾L when third over 6f at Lingfield last month).
Won over 5f at Wolverhampton last October and been seen out regularly since; was a close second from the same mark here last month but yet to conclusively prove herself over a sixth furlong.
Got loose before the start but still finished second - to Sir Rodneyredblood, who runs in the first division of this race at 4.50pm - last time out. Nudged down 1lb and not out of this by any means if she handles the preliminaries a bit better.
Poor form registered in four outings last year and has plenty to prove on Polytrack debut. Yard going well and one of the most experienced jockeys being in the plate are redeeming factors, though.
Closely matched with Inevitable Outcome after their encounter at Lingfield in January and possible a more patient ride will reap a dividend on this occasion. Dangerous to leave out of the equation.
Raced mainly over longer trips but readily coped when dropped 6f when asked to do so last month. No easy task from 1lb out of the handicap but this lacks strength in depth and a strong pace will suit. Could be good value to make the frame.
Betting
Forecast
Diamonds And Rust (3/1), Shymay (11/2), Inevitable Outcome (6/1), A Go Go (6/1), Yolo Aris (7/1), Rapidash (8/1), Glencoe Boy (12/1), Broughtons Compass (12/1), Jungle Capers (12/1), Sir Gordon (25/1), Bal Mal (33/1)
Verdict
- Inevitable Outcome
- Jungle Capers
- Diamonds And Rust
