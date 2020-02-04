Next Race Off

Meetings

17:25 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Wise Betting At racingtv.com Handicap (Div 2) (Class 6)
  • 6f,
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,105.002nd£924.003rd£462.004th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(3)
Yolo Aris128
39-7OR: 65
7/1
T: Debbie HughesJ: William Carson

Best effort so far when second of 13 at Sligo (extended 5f, good) last August; been off since being well beaten in a tough looking handicap at The Curragh the following month and might be best watched on debut for a new yard.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Rapidash8
39-6OR: 64
8/1
T: R HannonJ: Mark Crehan (5)

The filly's penultimate start (which was over C&D) was a respectable effort that gives her place claims at least in this company. Her stamina was stretched over an extended mile last time out, so that run might be best forgiven; one to monitor.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Diamonds And Rust68
39-5OR: 63
3/1
T: W G M TurnerJ: E J Walsh

Represents a yard that traditionally aims to steal a march in terms of getting younger horses ready for a run, so merits respect on past history of the yard alone. Her latest start was her best yet; might be more to come despite a 2lb higher mark.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Glencoe Boy88
39-3OR: 61
12/1
T: D FloodJ: David Probert

Three starts over 7f brought little last year but his dam won over this trip and the indications are that the lesser distance could suit. Been off since November and his yard has been quiet; on balance he has a bit to prove on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(11)
Sir Gordon89
39-2OR: 60
25/1
T: R J SmithJ: J P Fahy

Shown promise on a couple of occasions but sat out most of last summer and two starts on the AW at the back-end of 2019 were modest efforts. Dropped 6lb but still has something to find.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(10)
Shymay17
39-2OR: 60
11/2
T: G G MargarsonJ: T P Queally

Last two starts were promising for a low-key handicap but the filly has already created the impression that a longer trip might be in order. (Beaten 8¾L when third over 6f at Lingfield last month).

Last RunWatch last race
7
(5)
A Go Go10
38-13OR: 57
6/1
T: P D EvansJ: B A Curtis

Won over 5f at Wolverhampton last October and been seen out regularly since; was a close second from the same mark here last month but yet to conclusively prove herself over a sixth furlong.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(9)
Inevitable Outcome18
38-11OR: 55
6/1
T: D M SimcockJ: Callum Shepherd

Got loose before the start but still finished second - to Sir Rodneyredblood, who runs in the first division of this race at 4.50pm - last time out. Nudged down 1lb and not out of this by any means if she handles the preliminaries a bit better.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(8)
Bal Mal78
38-7OR: 51
33/1
T: J J QuinnJ: J Fanning

Poor form registered in four outings last year and has plenty to prove on Polytrack debut. Yard going well and one of the most experienced jockeys being in the plate are redeeming factors, though.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(7)
Jungle Capers18
38-4OR: 48
12/1
T: M R ChannonJ: Nicola Currie

Closely matched with Inevitable Outcome after their encounter at Lingfield in January and possible a more patient ride will reap a dividend on this occasion. Dangerous to leave out of the equation.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(1)
Broughtons Compass10
38-2OR: 45
12/1
T: M R HoadJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Raced mainly over longer trips but readily coped when dropped 6f when asked to do so last month. No easy task from 1lb out of the handicap but this lacks strength in depth and a strong pace will suit. Could be good value to make the frame.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Diamonds And Rust (3/1), Shymay (11/2), Inevitable Outcome (6/1), A Go Go (6/1), Yolo Aris (7/1), Rapidash (8/1), Glencoe Boy (12/1), Broughtons Compass (12/1), Jungle Capers (12/1), Sir Gordon (25/1), Bal Mal (33/1)

Verdict

The weaker of the two divisions can go to INEVITABLE OUTCOME if she copes with the starting procedure this time. The filly unseated her rider and was briefly running loose last time out; but still managed to finish a very admirable second under the circumstances. Jungle Capers was just in behind on that occasion and has a feasible chance of reversing the form on these terms; he too merits considerations. As does Diamonds And Rust, who comes here on the back of her best effort to date, while Broughtons Compass and Rapidash, who are both unexposed at the trip, could also thrive now asked to race back over six furlongs. They complete the shortlist.
  1. Inevitable Outcome
  2. Jungle Capers
  3. Diamonds And Rust
