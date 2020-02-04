Next Race Off

Meetings

16:50 Kempton Tue 4 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Wise Betting At racingtv.com Handicap (Div 1) (Class 6)
  • 6f,
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,105.002nd£924.003rd£462.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(3)
You Don't Own Meb24
39-9OR: 67CD
6/1
T: J TuiteJ: Charles Bishop

Won a C&D handicap from a 4lb lower mark at the start of January; but subsequently well held in a claimer in France and no obvious excuse for that modest effort. Likes this course but career highest mark makes this a stern test.

2
(5)
Giovanni Tiepolo31
39-7OR: 65
7/1
T: H CandyJ: David Probert

Showed improvement last time out and looks a promising recruit now handicapping on a reasonable opening mark. The drop in both class and trip create further hope for a bold show from this unexposed colt; one to seriously consider.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Sir Rodneyredblood18
39-5OR: 63CD
11/4
T: J R JenkinsJ: A Kirby

Made most to win at Lingfield last month and also has decent form at this course to draw upon. An 8lb higher mark might not be insurmountable in this company (had You Don't Own Me over 4L adrift when winning a C&D nursery in November); good chance.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(9)
Lord P5(ex 6)
39-4OR: 56D
9/2
T: R HannonJ: Thore Hammer Hansen (5)

Made a winning start in handicaps when landing a Class 6 sprint (debut run at 6f) at Southwell last week; has a 6lb penalty but holds scope for further progress at this trip. Was well held on his only previous run here but is now more experienced.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Upstage31
39-2OR: 60
16/1
T: D M SimcockJ: Callum Shepherd

Modest efforts in four previous starts but although well held by You Don't Own Me over C&D last month, she was hampered at a crucial stage that day. Might be more to come and been given a chance from a 2lb lower mark. Dangerous to underestimate.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(10)
Broughton Sunpearlh29
39-2OR: 60
14/1
T: Tom CloverJ: Joey Haynes

Debut run wasn't devoid of promise but readily brushed aside twice since and needs to improve now tried in a handicap. Her yard is going well just now so would be interesting to note support in the betting.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(6)
Funny Little Ways25
39-1OR: 59
5/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: B A Curtis

Two starts on turf in Ireland were poor efforts and the filly made little progress in two recent runs on the AW at Dundalk; she has a likeable pedigree and runs for a powerful yard so still has to merit the respect of a betting check at least.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(7)
Cliff Windv118
38-13OR: 57BF
10/1
T: Sir Mark PrescottJ: L Morris

Shown potential a couple of times but, as was the case when well backed at Lingfield last month, the filly has left her effort too late to have a major impact. Possible the visor will sharpen her up but no surprise if another furlong might help too.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Chocolaat Heer40
38-8OR: 52
25/1
T: J J QuinnJ: J Fanning

Didn't make much impression in three starts at the back-end of last year and starts off in a handicap on a very lenient mark as a result. She's out of a 1m4f winner, so feasible this is still an inadequate test of stamina; others more convincing.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(8)
Lady Starkp195
38-7OR: 51
25/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Nicola Currie

Irish form offers only a glimmer of hope that the filly can exploit her career lowest mark; the return to 6f and fitting of cheekpieces need to drag a lot of improvement from her.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(11)
Star Of St Louisv18
38-2OR: 45
20/1
T: D P QuinnJ: K T O'Neill

Finished just behind Cliff Wind over C&D last month but well beaten since and this looks another stiff challenge from just out of the weights. (Also has form to reverse with Sir Rodneyredblood and You Don't Own Me.)

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sir Rodneyredblood (11/4), Lord P (9/2), Funny Little Ways (5/1), You Don't Own Me (6/1), Giovanni Tiepolo (7/1), Cliff Wind (10/1), Broughton Sunpearl (14/1), Upstage (16/1), Star Of St Louis (20/1), Lady Stark (25/1), Chocolaat Heer (25/1)

Verdict

Handicap debutante Giovanni Tiepolo is an interesting contender and certainly looks one to monitor closely for support in the betting, while Upstage could get closer to You Don't Own Me if granted a clear passage this time. However, SIR RODNEYREDBLOOD has arguably the most reliable form on offer at this stage and is taken to defy a rise in the weights and follow up what was a very comfortable win at Lingfield last month. Lord P has a 6lb penalty to shoulder but appears to be another that is going the right way, so also merits consideration.
  1. Sir Rodneyredblood
  2. Giovanni Tiepolo
  3. You Don't Own Me
