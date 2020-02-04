Next Race Off

Verdict

Sir Rodneyredblood Giovanni Tiepolo You Don't Own Me

Handicap debutanteis an interesting contender and certainly looks one to monitor closely for support in the betting, whilecould get closer toif granted a clear passage this time. However,has arguably the most reliable form on offer at this stage and is taken to defy a rise in the weights and follow up what was a very comfortable win at Lingfield last month.has a 6lb penalty to shoulder but appears to be another that is going the right way, so also merits consideration.