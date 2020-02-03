Next Race Off

Meetings

20:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Betway Classified Stakes (Class 6)
  • 1m 4f 51y,
  • 26 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
Almontaser197
69-2OR: 39
T: Mrs N S EvansJ: 
Last Run
2
Dolphin Village20
109-2OR: 44CD
T: S A HarrisJ: M Dwyer
Last Run
3
Ember's Glow14
69-2OR: 49CD
T: D M LoughnaneJ: R Kingscote
Last Run
4
Heaven Up Here23
59-2OR: 45
T: John BerryJ: Nicola Currie
Last Run
5
Jazzy J10
59-2OR: 47
T: Anthony McCannJ: D C Costello
Last Run
6
Kaisan782
79-2OR: 50BF
T: B J LlewellynJ: Daniel Muscutt
Last Run
7
Longville Lilly10
59-2OR: 39
T: T WallJ: 
Last Run
8
Lyford17
59-2OR: 48
T: A C WhillansJ: Barry McHugh
Last Run
9
Molliana31
59-2OR: 48D
T: N P MulhollandJ: B A Curtis
Last Run
10
N Over J10
59-2OR: 45
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)
Last Run
11
Prince Consort12
59-2OR: 45
T: J S WainwrightJ: T Eaves
Last Run
12
Saga Sprint29
79-2OR: 40
T: J R JenkinsJ: 
Last Run
13
Sexy Secret25
99-2OR: 41D
T: Simon PearceJ: 
Last Run
14
Skylark Lady159
79-2OR: 41
T: Mrs N S EvansJ: 
Last Run
15
Sweeping Rock59
109-2OR: 45D
T: J L SpearingJ: 
Last Run
16
Valentine Mist12
89-2OR: 45
T: James GrassickJ: D C Costello
Last Run
17
Yasir24
129-2OR: 50CD
T: Mrs S LeechJ: David Probert
Last Run
18
Best Haaf14
49-0OR: 48
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last Run
19
Black Kraken296
49-0OR: 45
T: B HaslamJ: 
Last Run
20
Brinkleys Katie24
49-0OR: 44BF
T: Paul GeorgeJ: L Morris
Last Run
21
Castelo32
49-0OR: 48
T: D KublerJ: 
Last Run
22
Cliara62
49-0OR: 46
T: J C McConnellJ: B A Curtis
Last Run
23
Clubora32
49-0OR: 43
T: Eve Johnson HoughtonJ: 
Last Run
24
I'm Brian214
49-0OR: 45
T: S-J DaviesJ: 
Last Run
25
Lady Shanawell20
49-0OR: 50BF
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen
Last Run
26
Maykir30
49-0OR: 45
T: J R JenkinsJ: 
Last Run

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

N Over J (N/A), Lyford (N/A), Dolphin Village (N/A), Lady Shanawell (N/A), Clubora (N/A), Cliara (N/A), Brinkleys Katie (N/A), Best Haaf (N/A), Yasir (N/A), Valentine Mist (N/A), Prince Consort (N/A), Molliana (N/A), Kaisan (N/A), Jazzy J (N/A), Heaven Up Here (N/A), Ember's Glow (N/A), Sweeping Rock (N/A), Skylark Lady (N/A), Sexy Secret (N/A), Saga Sprint (N/A), Maykir (N/A), Longville Lilly (N/A), I'm Brian (N/A), Castelo (N/A), Black Kraken (N/A), Almontaser (N/A)

