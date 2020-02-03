Next Race Off

Meetings

19:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

  • Betway Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 1f 104y,
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
Desert Dawn14
49-2OR: BF
T: B EllisonJ: Cam Hardie
Last RunWatch last race
2
Fair Star33
49-2OR:
T: B EllisonJ: Ben Robinson
Last RunWatch last race
3
Go On My Cocker7
49-2OR:
T: D ShawJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Its All Clover Now7
59-2OR:
T: D ShawJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Karalius
59-2OR:
T: M R BosleyJ: 
6
Latin Knight
49-2OR:
T: M BottiJ: Daniel Muscutt
7
Lep35
49-2OR:
T: M J AttwaterJ: D C Costello
Last RunWatch last race
8
Maharashtra44
49-2OR:
T: M HerringtonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Opportunist54
49-2OR:
T: M MeadeJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
10
Sheriffmuir54
49-2OR: 77BF
T: J H M GosdenJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Good Ole Winnie173
48-11OR:
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Happy Face9
48-11OR: 63
T: J TuiteJ: Charles Bishop
Last RunWatch last race
13
Mizuki231
58-11OR:
T: A M BaldingJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
14
Proxy6
48-11OR: 71
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race

Forecast

Opportunist (N/A), Proxy (N/A), Mizuki (N/A), Happy Face (N/A), Lep (N/A), Latin Knight (N/A), Karalius (N/A), Fair Star (N/A), Desert Dawn (N/A), Sheriffmuir (N/A), Maharashtra (N/A), Its All Clover Now (N/A), Go On My Cocker (N/A), Good Ole Winnie (N/A)

