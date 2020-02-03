Meetings
19:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Novice Stakes (Class 5)
- 1m 1f 104y,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
- Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
49-2OR: BF
2
49-2OR:
3
49-2OR:
4
59-2OR:
5
59-2OR:
6
49-2OR:
7
Lep35
49-2OR:
8
49-2OR:
9
49-2OR:
10
49-2OR: 77BF
11
48-11OR:
12
48-11OR: 63
13
Mizuki231
58-11OR:
14
48-11OR: 71
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Opportunist (N/A), Proxy (N/A), Mizuki (N/A), Happy Face (N/A), Lep (N/A), Latin Knight (N/A), Karalius (N/A), Fair Star (N/A), Desert Dawn (N/A), Sheriffmuir (N/A), Maharashtra (N/A), Its All Clover Now (N/A), Go On My Cocker (N/A), Good Ole Winnie (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:49 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed