Next Race Off

Meetings
19:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020
Scheduled
- Betway Classified Claiming Stakes (Class 6)
- 1m 1f 104y,
- 13 Runners
- Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
49-10OR: 69
2
69-2OR: 62CD
3
Bayston Hill163
69-0OR: 67
4
58-12OR: 65
5
58-10OR: 68
6
48-10OR: 66
7
48-10OR: 62
8
48-10OR: 66
9
Elhafei14
58-10OR: 60
10
48-10OR: 62
11
58-10OR: 40
12
58-10OR: 59CD
13
48-10OR: 61
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|2
|Anif
|8-9
|T: P D EvansJ: E J Walsh
Forecast
Undercolours (N/A), Jack Berry House (N/A), Elhafei (N/A), Debbonair (N/A), Dawn Treader (N/A), Bond Angel (N/A), Bayston Hill (N/A), Balgees Time (N/A), Windsor Cross (N/A), Red Gunner (N/A), Mr Carbonator (N/A), Lope De Loop (N/A), Brothers In Arms (N/A)
