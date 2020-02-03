Next Race Off

Meetings

19:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

  • Betway Classified Claiming Stakes (Class 6)
  • 1m 1f 104y,
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Cloth number
1
Balgees Time14
49-10OR: 69
T: Tom WardJ: Laura Coughlan (7)
Last RunWatch last race
2
Red Gunner14
69-2OR: 62CD
T: D M LoughnaneJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Bayston Hill163
69-0OR: 67
T: M D I UsherJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race
4
Windsor Cross32
58-12OR: 65
T: R A FaheyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Bond Angel6
58-10OR: 68
T: P D EvansJ: C Lee
Last RunWatch last race
6
Brothers In Arms45
48-10OR: 66
T: J C McConnellJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Dawn Treader23
48-10OR: 62
T: Mrs S LeechJ: S W Kelly
Last RunWatch last race
8
Debbonair33
48-10OR: 66
T: H PalmerJ: Jack Mitchell
Last RunWatch last race
9
Elhafei14
58-10OR: 60
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race
10
Jack Berry House25
48-10OR: 62
T: George BougheyJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
11
Lope De Loop5
58-10OR: 40
T: A SadikJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Mr Carbonator25
58-10OR: 59CD
T: P A KirbyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Undercolours14
48-10OR: 61
T: M BottiJ: Stefano Cherchi (7)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2Anif8-9
T: P D EvansJ: E J Walsh

Betting

Forecast

Undercolours (N/A), Jack Berry House (N/A), Elhafei (N/A), Debbonair (N/A), Dawn Treader (N/A), Bond Angel (N/A), Bayston Hill (N/A), Balgees Time (N/A), Windsor Cross (N/A), Red Gunner (N/A), Mr Carbonator (N/A), Lope De Loop (N/A), Brothers In Arms (N/A)

