Meetings

18:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bombardier Golden Beer Conditions Stakes (Class 2)
  • 1m 142y,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£11,828.002nd£3,542.003rd£1,771.004th£885.005th£443.006th£222.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Fox Power24
49-8OR: 99C
T: R HannonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Another Touch26
79-5OR: 104
T: R A FaheyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Arcanada112
79-5OR: 83CD
T: Tom DascombeJ: R Kingscote
Last RunWatch last race
4
Arctic Sound28
49-5OR: 102
T: M JohnstonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Home Before Dusk26
59-5OR: 88CD
T: K DalgleishJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Kuwait Currency34
49-5OR: 102BF
T: R HannonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Mutadaawel59
59-5OR: 78
T: Anthony McCannJ: D C Costello
Last RunWatch last race
8
Oh This Is Us75
79-5OR: 108
T: R HannonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Salateen164
89-5OR: 99C
T: K A RyanJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Universal Gleam30
59-5OR: 93BFD
T: K DalgleishJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
11
Via Serendipity26
69-5OR: 90
T: S C WilliamsJ: Hayley Turner
Last RunWatch last race
12
White Mocha571
59-5OR: 97
T: H PalmerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Hathal9-5
T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie

Betting

Forecast

Via Serendipity (N/A), Salateen (N/A), Mutadaawel (N/A), Arcanada (N/A), White Mocha (N/A), Universal Gleam (N/A), Oh This Is Us (N/A), Kuwait Currency (N/A), Home Before Dusk (N/A), Fox Power (N/A), Arctic Sound (N/A), Another Touch (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby