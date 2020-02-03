Next Race Off

Meetings
18:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020
Scheduled
- Bombardier Golden Beer Conditions Stakes (Class 2)
- 1m 142y,
- 12 Runners
- Winner£11,828.002nd£3,542.003rd£1,771.004th£885.005th£443.006th£222.00
- Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
49-8OR: 99C
2
79-5OR: 104
3
Arcanada112
79-5OR: 83CD
4
49-5OR: 102
5
59-5OR: 88CD
6
49-5OR: 102BF
7
59-5OR: 78
8
79-5OR: 108
9
Salateen164
89-5OR: 99C
10
59-5OR: 93BFD
11
69-5OR: 90
12
White Mocha571
59-5OR: 97
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Hathal
|9-5
|T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie
Betting
Forecast
Via Serendipity (N/A), Salateen (N/A), Mutadaawel (N/A), Arcanada (N/A), White Mocha (N/A), Universal Gleam (N/A), Oh This Is Us (N/A), Kuwait Currency (N/A), Home Before Dusk (N/A), Fox Power (N/A), Arctic Sound (N/A), Another Touch (N/A)
