Next Race Off

Meetings
18:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020
Scheduled
- Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap (Class 6)
- 0m 5f 21y,
- 13 Runners
- Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
1
39-7OR: 63BF
2
39-6OR: 62
3
39-4OR: 60
4
39-3OR: 59
5
39-2OR: 58
6
39-1OR: 57
7
39-1OR: 57CD
8
Street Life108
39-0OR: 56
9
38-12OR: 54D
10
38-10OR: 52
11
38-10OR: 52
12
38-10OR: 52CD
13
38-7OR: 49
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Hanakotoba
|9-6
|T: S C WilliamsJ: Oisin Murphy
Betting
Forecast
Hot Hot Hot (N/A), She's Easyontheeye (N/A), Comeatchoo (N/A), Street Life (N/A), A Go Go (N/A), Microscopic (N/A), Lady Melody (N/A), Bezzas Lad (N/A), Secret Identity (N/A), Limaro Prospect (N/A), La Chica Lobo (N/A), Full Speight (N/A), Feel Good Factor (N/A)
