Next Race Off

18:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap (Class 6)
  • 0m 5f 21y,
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Cloth number
1
Bezzas Lad26
39-7OR: 63BF
T: A W CarrollJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
2
Feel Good Factor165
39-6OR: 62
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Lady Melody39
39-4OR: 60
T: D O'MearaJ: S A Gray
Last RunWatch last race
4
Full Speight9
39-3OR: 59
T: Sir Mark PrescottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Limaro Prospect9
39-2OR: 58
T: Sir Mark PrescottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Microscopic31
39-1OR: 57
T: P D EvansJ: C Lee
Last RunWatch last race
7
A Go Go9
39-1OR: 57CD
T: P D EvansJ: Laura Pearson (7)
Last RunWatch last race
8
Street Life108
39-0OR: 56
T: R A FaheyJ: S P Davis (3)
Last RunWatch last race
9
Comeatchoo9
38-12OR: 54D
T: P S McEnteeJ: Hollie Doyle
Last RunWatch last race
10
She's Easyontheeye17
38-10OR: 52
T: J J QuinnJ: Jason Hart
Last RunWatch last race
11
Secret Identity21
38-10OR: 52
T: M MullineauxJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Hot Hot Hot17
38-10OR: 52CD
T: A W CarrollJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
La Chica Lobo17
38-7OR: 49
T: Mrs L WilliamsonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Hanakotoba9-6
T: S C WilliamsJ: Oisin Murphy

Betting

Forecast

Hot Hot Hot (N/A), She's Easyontheeye (N/A), Comeatchoo (N/A), Street Life (N/A), A Go Go (N/A), Microscopic (N/A), Lady Melody (N/A), Bezzas Lad (N/A), Secret Identity (N/A), Limaro Prospect (N/A), La Chica Lobo (N/A), Full Speight (N/A), Feel Good Factor (N/A)

